FASHION by Informa Appoints Emilie Lewis as Vice President of Events for Las Vegas and Nashville Marketplaces

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa announced, today, the appointment of Emilie Lewis as Vice President of Events for Las Vegas and Nashville Marketplaces. In this role, she will lead the direction and expansion of the company’s flagship wholesale fashion events, including MAGIC, PROJECT, and OFFPRICE across both markets.

A seasoned business and brand leader with over 20 years of experience in fashion, lifestyle, retail, and experiential media, Lewis brings a proven track record of transforming brands, driving commercial growth and expanding audiences to her new role. As Vice President of Events, she will focus on evolving the Las Vegas and Nashville marketplaces, better connecting brands, retailers and buyers while shaping the future of wholesale fashion.





"Emilie brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership and market expertise to this role," said Simon Ferguson, Executive Vice President for FASHION by Informa. "Her success in building brands, scaling event portfolios and creating meaningful industry connections makes her uniquely positioned to lead our Las Vegas and Nashville events into their next chapter of growth.”

Throughout her career, Lewis has held leadership roles at organizations including Emerald Holdings, Inc., SEACRET Beauty, Reed Exhibitions, Brookfield Properties, and Informa Group. She has led and transformed some of the industry's most recognized event brands, including MJBizCon, ASD Market Week, International Gift Exposition, and Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show, along with entrepreneurial ventures and the acclaimed revitalization of the California Market Center in Los Angeles.

Earlier in her career, she played a pivotal role in the growth of FASHION by Informa’s very own COTERIE (formally Advanstar/UBM), helping increase portfolio revenue, expand global buyer attendance, and strengthen partnerships with leading brands and industry organizations.

"I've always been passionate about building communities and creating experiences that bring industries together," said Lewis. "Having previously worked on COTERIE, I am thrilled to rejoin the FASHION by Informa team to now lead PROJECT, MAGIC, and OFFPRICE. These events are the cornerstones of the fashion industry, and I'm excited to work with our team, customers, and partners to continue evolving each marketplace to create new opportunities for growth, discovery, and connection."

Lewis is recognized for her ability to bridge creative vision with business performance, building brands that resonate culturally while delivering long-term business impact. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Emilie is most proud of being a mother to her two boys, a role she considers her greatest and most meaningful experience.

To learn more about FASHION by Informa’s team and events, or to register to attend an upcoming marketplace, please visit https://www.fashionbyinforma.com/brands/our-brands/.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

press@fashionbyinforma.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a682c81-00e6-4fde-880b-50eba98339c0