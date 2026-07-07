[Latest] Can Coatings Market to Grow Rapidly, Hitting US$ 9.1 Billion by 2034 at a 4.6% CAGR, due to increasing preference for lightweight aluminum cans, says ZMR

NEW YORK, USA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Can Coatings Market By Type (Two-Piece Cans, Aerosol Cans, Three-Piece Cans, and Closures), By Resin Type (Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)), By Application (Food Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Household Products, Personal Care Cosmetics, and Industrial Products), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2026 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global can coatings market size was valued at around USD 5.8 billion in 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 9.1 billion by 2034.”





Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/can-coatings-market

Can Coatings Market Overview:

Can coatings be specialized protective internal and external layers applied to metal packaging to separate the metal container from its contents and the surrounding environment. Typically formulated from polymeric materials such as epoxies, polyesters, acrylics, or vinyls, these thin coatings prevent corrosion, contamination, and spoilage while ensuring product safety, integrity, and extended shelf life.

During the forecast period, demand for can coatings is projected to grow steadily due to rising consumption of canned food and beverages, lightweight packaging trends, and innovations in sustainable, BPA-free formulations. However, stringent regulations on certain chemicals, competition from alternative packaging, and high development costs may restrain growth. Opportunities exist in advanced non-BPA and low-VOC coatings, while challenges include supply chain volatility and shifting consumer preferences toward flexible materials.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 9.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% Base Year 2025 Forecast Years 2026- 2034 Key Companies Covered Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, IPC GmbH & Co. KG, Axalta Coating Systems, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., Kupsa Coatings, RPM International Inc., VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, PPG Industries Inc., TOYOCHEM CO. LTD., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India, Evonik, Elementis PLC, artience Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc, ASB Industries, Covestro AG, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Resin Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/can-coatings-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the can coatings market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2026 and 2034.

between 2026 and 2034. The can coatings market size was worth around $5.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to hit approximately $9.1 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global can coatings market is expected to be driven by growing demand for canned food and beverages, along with preference for lightweight and sustainable metal packaging.

Based on the type, the two-piece cans segment dominated and is expected to capture the largest market share due to extensive use in beverages and food packaging.

Based on the resin type, the acrylic segment dominated with a 48% share in 2025 owing to superior corrosion resistance and aesthetic appeal.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment dominated with a 68% share, driven by high consumption of packaged and canned products.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market with around a 39% share due to rapid urbanization, expanding food processing, and growing demand for sustainable metal packaging.

Can Coatings Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Why does the growing demand for canned food and beverages drive the growth of the can coatings market?

The global can coatings market is expected to be driven by increasing consumption of canned food products and beverages. Each metal can require protective coatings to prevent corrosion and maintain product quality. Growth in ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and convenience foods boosts can production, directly increasing demand for internal and external coatings.

Lightweight aluminum cans and sustainability trends further support higher usage of advanced coatings that ensure safety and shelf life.

Preference for sustainable and innovative packaging solutions to fuel market expansion

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable metal packaging, necessitating high-performance coatings that comply with food safety standards while reducing environmental impact. Innovations in BPA-NI and low-VOC technologies enhance market appeal.

Restraints

Why do stringent regulations on BPA-based coatings hamper the growth of the can coatings industry?

The global can coatings industry is expected to be restricted due to stringent regulatory requirements for BPA-based coatings. Concerns over migration into food have led to bans and strict standards, forcing costly reformulations and extended approval processes. This increases development expenses and delays market entry for new products.

Opportunities

Why does the growing product launch offer a lucrative opportunity for the can coatings market?

Rising product launches create lucrative opportunities as manufacturers introduce BPA-free, PFAS-NI, and sustainable coatings to meet evolving regulations and consumer demands. Innovations like PPG’s new lines demonstrate performance improvements and environmental benefits.

Expansion in emerging markets and alternative applications presents new possibilities

Growing urbanization and food processing industries in Asia Pacific and other regions, along with demand from pharmaceuticals and personal care, expand the addressable market for specialized coatings.

Challenges

Increasing competition from alternative packaging materials poses a significant challenge to the can coatings market

Competition from flexible plastics, PET bottles, cartons, and paper-based packaging reduces demand for metal cans in certain categories, impacting coating volumes. Brand owners seek lighter, more convenient options, pressuring can coatings producers to innovate continuously.

Browse the full “Can Coatings Market By Type (Two-Piece Cans, Aerosol Cans, Three-Piece Cans, and Closures), By Resin Type (Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)), By Application (Food Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Household Products, Personal Care Cosmetics, and Industrial Products), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2026 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/can-coatings-market

Can Coatings Market: Segmentation

The can coatings market is segmented by type, resin type, application, and region.

Based on type, the can coatings market is divided into two-piece cans, aerosol cans, three-piece cans, and closures. The two-piece cans segment was the most dominant and is expected to capture the largest share due to widespread use in beverages and food products. Its lightweight design and efficiency in manufacturing drive market growth by increasing overall can production volumes and demand for protective coatings. The aerosol cans segment holds strong secondary importance for personal care and industrial applications.

Based on resin type, the can coatings market is divided into polyester, polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC). The acrylic segment was the most dominant with a 48% share in 2025, attributed to excellent corrosion resistance, chemical stability, UV protection, and an attractive finish. It drives the market by offering versatile performance across food, beverage, and industrial uses while supporting regulatory compliance. Epoxy and polyester segments provide strong alternatives for specific performance needs.

Based on application, the can coatings market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, household products, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial products. The food & beverages segment dominated with a 68% share in 2025 due to massive consumption of canned goods and drinks requiring corrosion protection and flavor preservation. This segment propels overall market growth through high-volume, consistent demand. Pharmaceuticals and personal care offer growing specialized opportunities.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

The global can coatings market is expected to be led by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expansion of food and beverage processing industries drive strong demand for metal packaging. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major manufacturing hubs with growing consumer preference for convenient, shelf-stable products. Government support for sustainable packaging and recycling further boosts adoption of advanced can coatings.

North America benefits from established beverage can markets and innovation in lightweight materials.

Europe maintains steady demand supported by strict food safety standards and sustainability initiatives in countries such as Germany and the UK. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness gradual growth through increasing packaged food consumption and industrial development.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, PPG Industries launched PPG HOBA® Pro 2848, a non-BPA, PFAS-NI internal coating for aluminum bottles.

In July 2025, PPG expanded its portfolio with new BPA-NI beverage can end coatings, including PPG INNOVEL® PRO 2489.

Request for Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/10650

Can Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global can coatings market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global can coatings market include;

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

Axalta Coating Systems

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

Kupsa Coatings

RPM International Inc.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

PPG Industries Inc.

TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Berger Paints India

Evonik

Elementis PLC

artience Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc

ASB Industries

Covestro AG

What are the key trends in the Can Coatings Market?

Shift toward BPA-NI and sustainable formulations

Manufacturers are rapidly developing and launching BPA-free, PFAS-NI, and low-VOC coatings to comply with regulations and meet consumer demand for safer, eco-friendly packaging.

Light weighting and high-performance coatings for aluminum cans

Innovation in thinner, more efficient coatings that maintain protection while supporting lightweight can design and recyclability is a prominent trend.

The global can coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Two-Piece Cans

Aerosol Cans

Three-Piece Cans

Closures

By Resin Type

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

By Application

Food Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Household Products

Personal Care Cosmetics

Industrial Products

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Can Coatings Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/can-coatings-market

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are can coatings?

What are the key growth drivers for the can coatings market?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the can coatings market?

Which segment is expected to dominate the can coatings market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the can coatings market?

What will be the value of the can coatings market during 2026-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the can coatings market during 2026-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the can coatings market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the can coatings market growth?

What can be expected from the global can coatings market report?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Cycloalkanes Market By Application (Fuel Additives, Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemical Intermediates), By End-User Industry (Electronics, Aerospace, Industrial, and Automotive), By Product Type (Bicyclohexane, Cyclooctane, Methylcyclopentane, and Cyclohexane), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Application (Fuel Additives, Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemical Intermediates), By End-User Industry (Electronics, Aerospace, Industrial, and Automotive), By Product Type (Bicyclohexane, Cyclooctane, Methylcyclopentane, and Cyclohexane), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Returnable Glass Bottle Inks Market By Type (Yellow, White, and Black), By Application (Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Yellow, White, and Black), By Application (Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Glass To Metal Seal Market By Type (Compressed Seal, Matched Seal, and Others), By Material (Aluminosilicate Glass, Borosilicate Glass, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Compressed Seal, Matched Seal, and Others), By Material (Aluminosilicate Glass, Borosilicate Glass, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Synthetic Ethanol Market By Application (Fuel Additives, Industrial Solvents, Chemical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Production, Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing), By Product Type (Bio-based Synthetic Ethanol, Petroleum-based Synthetic Ethanol, Coal-derived Synthetic Ethanol, Natural Gas-derived Synthetic Ethanol, Methanol-to-Ethanol Conversion, Direct Synthesis Methods), By End-User (Automotive Industry, Chemical Processors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Manufacturers, Food Processors, Industrial Manufacturers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Application (Fuel Additives, Industrial Solvents, Chemical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Production, Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing), By Product Type (Bio-based Synthetic Ethanol, Petroleum-based Synthetic Ethanol, Coal-derived Synthetic Ethanol, Natural Gas-derived Synthetic Ethanol, Methanol-to-Ethanol Conversion, Direct Synthesis Methods), By End-User (Automotive Industry, Chemical Processors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Manufacturers, Food Processors, Industrial Manufacturers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Smart Hydraulics Fluid Market By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), By End Use (Construction, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), By End Use (Construction, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Tighter Recycled Fiber Market By Source (Post-Consumer Waste, Post-Industrial Waste, Agricultural Waste, and Others), By End Use Industry (Packaging, Paper and Pulp, Textiles, Automotive Parts, Construction Materials, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube