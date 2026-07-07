Vasco Audience Wins Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards at ISTELive 2026 for Transforming School-to-Home Communication

WILMINGTON, Del., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, today announced that its web-based translation platform, Vasco Audience , has been named a winner of Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards at ISTELive 2026 . Recognized as a standout solution within the Secondary Education category, the platform empowers school districts to provide instant, real-time translations in more than 50 languages during critical school-to-home interactions, including parent-teacher conferences, Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings, orientations, and community briefings.

The annual Tech & Learning Best of Show Awards celebrate groundbreaking products exhibited at the International Society for Transforming Education (ISTE) conference that are actively transforming global education. The awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.

Vasco Audience uses advanced semantic segmentation technology alongside customizable school glossaries to ensure complex educational acronyms and specialized terminology are communicated precisely during educational events. Built with zero technical friction, Vasco Audience requires no hardware or app downloads. Schools simply share a QR code or session ID, enabling an unlimited number of on-site or remote participants to instantly follow along via real-time subtitles or audio streams on their own internet-connected devices. The platform also replaces traditional, high-overhead interpretation services with a flexible, pay-as-you-go model that reduces school translation costs by up to 90%.

“True equity in education begins with mutual understanding,” said Maciej Góralski, Chief Executive Officer of Vasco Electronics. “When schools cannot communicate effectively with families, children miss out on vital support systems. This recognition from Tech & Learning reinforces our mission to deliver intuitive tools that remove these friction points, helping school districts replace costly infrastructure with accessible solutions where every student and parent feels heard, valued, and connected.”

At ISTELive 26, Vasco also showcased its broader ecosystem of AI-driven devices designed to remove barriers to classroom communication. These include the Vasco Translator M4 for pocket-sized, face-to-face conversations, the Vasco Translator Q1 for real-time phone call translation, and the Vasco Translator E1 translating earbuds for fluid, hands-free classroom discussions.

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.

Vasco’s expanding impact in the education sector builds upon its ongoing partnership with Second Mile Education , a strategic collaboration focused on strengthening the connection between schools and diverse households by deploying advanced translation tools directly into school communities.

Digital assets, product images, and testimonials are accessible through the company’s official media kit .

For more information about Vasco Electronics and how it is transforming school communication, visit www.vasco-translator.com/business/education .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.