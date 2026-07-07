Avocado Green Mattress Launches Organic Kids Pillow, the Certified Organic Bridge from Toddler to Big-Kid Sleep

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every child hits the awkward in-between stage: too big for a toddler pillow, but not ready for the lofty, oversized feel of an adult one. Avocado Green Mattress , a leader in certified organic sleep products, today fills that gap with the launch of the Organic Kids Pillow , designed for children ages 3 and older — the next step up from the company's Organic Toddler Pillow. The pillow shares the full 19" × 25" footprint of a standard adult pillow, fitting twin beds and standard pillowcases, but holds a full pound less fill for a lower, gentler loft scaled to smaller necks and shoulders.

Many kids' pillows marketed as "organic" wrap synthetic or PLA (plant-based plastic) fill inside an organic cotton cover. But an organic cover over plastic fill is not an organic pillow. The Avocado Organic Kids Pillow is GOTS-certified organic as a finished product (Control Union license CU863637), independently audited from the farm through the finished pillow — cover and fill — not just for one material inside it.

"Parents shouldn't need a chemistry degree to know what's inside their child's pillow," said Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. "When a label says organic, we believe that should mean the whole pillow — audited and certified as a finished product — not an organic cover hiding synthetic fill. That's the standard we hold every Avocado product to, and it's why this pillow exists."

The Organic Kids Pillow is filled with a breathable blend of 70% GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex shreds — upcycled from the same latex used in Avocado's mattresses — and 30% GOTS-certified organic kapok fiber by weight, wrapped in a GOTS-certified organic cotton shell. No synthetic microfiber, polyester, PLA, or polyamide fibers are used, and the pillow contains no memory foam, chemical flame retardants, or fiberglass. For safety and durability, it is intentionally sewn shut — no zipper, no removable fill — keeping the loft consistent and the interior inaccessible to curious hands.

The pillow's third-party credentials include OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I (Certificate 24.HUS.86422), the standard's most restrictive tier, designed for products used by babies and children; MADE SAFE®; GREENGUARD Gold; UL® Formaldehyde-Free Claim Verification; and Certified Vegan status. It is handcrafted in Avocado's own facility in Tecate, Mexico, and joins the company's baby + kids collection alongside the Organic Toddler Pillow , Eco Organic Kids Mattress , and Kids Bed Frame — completing the big-kid bed transition from a single certified organic brand.

The Organic Kids Pillow is available now at www.avocadogreenmattress.com for $89, with free shipping, a 100-night trial, and a one-year warranty.

High-res product imagery is available at https://avocado.frontify.com .



About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation that makes certified organic mattresses, pillows, bedding, and solid-wood furniture. Its mattresses hold six finished-product certifications and are handcrafted from certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications across its lineup include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I for finished-product harmful-substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for ingredient safety and transparency; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free Claim Verification. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

Press Contact: Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, Avocado Green Mattress, press@avocadomattress.com