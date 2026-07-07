New Report Documents Piglets Maimed and Exposed to Sarin and Other Nerve Agents in Canadian Military Training

TORONTO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) has expanded its use of live piglets in military trauma training, subjecting them to amputations, organ wounds, induced hypothermia, and exposure to chemical and radiological agents, even as Ottawa commits record sums to modernizing the Armed Forces. The finding comes from a new report released today by the Animal Alliance of Canada Fund, based on Access to Information records the military withheld for nearly three years.

The report, DND: Does Not Disclose, documents that the DND withheld 569 pages of records, including all photographs, all videos, and all anesthesia logs. Earlier logs had recorded piglets regaining consciousness during invasive procedures, including one that vocalized loudly and another that attempted to get off the table. The pages that were recently released contain extensive redactions, omitting key details about the chemical agents used, the procedural steps, and the welfare oversight in place.

"At a time when Canada is pouring billions into defence modernization, the DND is doubling down on a training model its allies are abandoning," said Twyla Francois, Principal Researcher and author of the report.

According to the report, the records show piglets subjected to amputation of all four limbs, evisceration, eye trauma, induced hypothermia, crush injuries, and exposure to multiple chemical warfare agents, including sarin and a Russian nerve agent. The animals ultimately die, either during the training or via an injection of Euthanyl.

The United States is actively moving toward full replacement, supported by sustained federal investment in next-generation human patient simulators such as DARPA’s BioGears human physiology engine and the 2025 MASH initiative.

"Canada is moving in the opposite direction of over 70% of NATO nations, which have transitioned away from using animals in trauma training altogether," said Liz White, Leader of the Animal Protection Party of Canada. "The DND's continued reliance on piglets, combined with the withholding of critical records and an inadequate anesthesia protocol, points to systemic failures in transparency, accountability, and adherence to modern scientific standards."

The Animal Protection Party of Canada is calling for:

An immediate end to the use of live animals in military trauma training

A clear, time-bound transition plan to human-relevant training technologies

Independent oversight of all military training involving animals

Full transparency in ATI releases related to animal use





The full report, DND: Does Not Disclose, is available here. Report excerpts, the underlying Access to Information records, and additional materials are available to media on request.

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