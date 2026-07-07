[Latest] Global Laboratory Information System Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.33 Billion by 2035 at a 11.24% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Laboratory Information System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Standalone, Integrated), By Component (Software, Services), By Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), By End-user (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physical Office Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Laboratory Information System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.33 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.24% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Laboratory Information System Market Revenue and Trends

The market for laboratory information systems is projected to grow significantly due to strong demand for cloud-based LIS platforms, automation, and integration with EHRs (electronic health records), which improve data precision and workflow efficiency. Plus, regulatory compliance requirements, ongoing healthcare modernization, and investments with respect to laboratory modernization are strengthening revenue expansion in the long run.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the market for laboratory information systems?

The growth of the laboratory information system (LIS) market is visibly driven by growing demand for automation and efficient data management in laboratories, catalyzed by rising diagnostic testing volumes owing to the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. Integrating LIS with EHRs, apart from advancements in AI, cloud computing, and interoperability standards, is improving workflow efficiency, curtailing errors, and facilitating data access in real-time. Also, there is a growing focus on personalized healthcare and precision medicine, which is further accelerating the requirement of scalable and advanced LIS solutions, further supported by initiatives from organizations such as the WHO.

The other factor contributing to the growth of the laboratory information system market is the rising emphasis on regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and data security across research and healthcare laboratories. Healthcare authorities and governments are promoting the adoption of standardized digital systems to ensure patient safety and data precision, while increased investments in laboratory modernization and healthcare IT infrastructure are supporting widespread adoption. Furthermore, expanding diagnostic networks, increased usage of the cloud-based platforms, and continual innovation by leading players are driving market growth in the long run.

(A free sample of the Laboratory Information System report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insights

By Product

Out of standalone and integrated models, the latter ones dominate the laboratory information systems market, as they facilitate smooth connectivity amongst hospital information systems, laboratory systems, and EHRs, thereby enhancing data precision, clinical decision-making, and workflow efficiency. Elimination of data silos and facilitation of real-time information exchange improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes while ensuring regulatory compliance. Moreover their ability to reduce costs, support scalability, and streamline multi-department coordination does render them highly preferred by the healthcare providers. Cerner Corporation does offer advanced integrated LIS platforms.

By Component

The software segment leads the laboratory information system market due to increased demand for comprehensive, user-friendly, and integrated LIS software. A conventional LIS software performs operations such as registering test requests, producing identification labels and specimen collection sheets, generating primary reports, entering test results both automatically and manually, and inquiring about results.

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By Delivery Mode

The laboratory information system (LIS) market is categorized into cloud-based and on-premise delivery modes. The on-premise segment is likely to lead the market owing to security concerns amongst the users coupled with exercising higher control over the system. The on-premise models do offer multi-vendor architecture, which does lower the risk of external attacks and data breaches. Buyers prefer such delivery models owing to security benefits linked with them. The on-premise LIS solutions do offer advantages like increased security and control over the sensitive data and quicker data processing.

By End-user

The market for laboratory information systems is widely segmented into independent laboratories, hospital laboratories, POLs (physical office laboratories), and other end-users (public health labs, retail clinics, nursing homes, and blood banks). The hospital laboratories are expected to lead the market going forward due to the fact that the use of laboratory information systems in hospital laboratories could significantly reduce the turnaround times for patients and enhance diagnostics’ quality. LIS could also enable long-distance discussions with the experts and make the digital slide images of frozen sections or blood smears available in the online mode.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Laboratory Information System market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the laboratory information system market forward?

What are the laboratory information system industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the laboratory information system market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Laboratory Information System market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America dominates the market for laboratory information systems due to the expansion of biobanks, availability of LIS services and products, rising incidences of cancer, conducive reimbursement policies, and favored initiatives by the regional governments. Furthermore, the majority of leading players in the laboratory information system (LIS) market are based in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the laboratory information system market during the forecast period, owing to increased investment in medical infrastructure, which creates immense distribution channels for specialized laboratory software products. This shift also benefits from government policies that encourage localized healthcare technology proliferation.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.19 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.33 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.87 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.24% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Component, Delivery Mode, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Orchard Software Corporation announced that it had released its Enterprise Toxicology solution, which aimed to improve patient care in toxicology laboratories by providing information system tools. The solution does offer features like plate mapping tools for safety of patients, an integrated workflow engine, and interpretation of medication consistency.

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List of the prominent players in the laboratory information system market:

Orchard Software Corporation

Clinisys

Oracle Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

CompuGroup Medical

Others

The market for laboratory information systems is segmented as follows:

By Product

Standalone

Integrated

By Component

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-user

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Physical Office Laboratories

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Laboratory Information System Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-information-system-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Laboratory Information System Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the Following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Laboratory Information System Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Laboratory Information System Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Laboratory Information System Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Laboratory Information System Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the laboratory information system market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Laboratory Information System Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a laboratory information system market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the laboratory information system industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Laboratory Information System Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Laboratory Information System Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Laboratory Information System Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-information-system-market

Reasons to Purchase Laboratory Information System Market Report

The Laboratory Information System Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, based on segmentation that includes economic and non-economic factors.

Laboratory Information System The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Laboratory Information System Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Laboratory Information System Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global market for laboratory information systems. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

The worldwide laboratory information system market analysis includes qualitative elements such as drivers, restrictions, and opportunities.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the laboratory information system market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market for laboratory information systems based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the market for laboratory information systems should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Laboratory Information System industry.

Managers in the laboratory information system sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide laboratory information system market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in laboratory information system products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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