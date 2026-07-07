EtherCAT Market Size to Hit USD 4.11 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherCAT Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global EtherCAT Market Size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.49% during 2026–2035.”

Smart Factory, Industrial Robotics, and IoT Ecosystems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Smart manufacturing technologies such as collaborative robots, AMRs, AGVs, AI-based quality control systems, and edge computing platforms are increasingly popular and require high-speed deterministic communication networks. The OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2025 states that more than 90 percent of industrial verticals have adopted AI-based automation solutions and the number of IoT-based manufacturing units has crossed 15 billion worldwide. Investments in semiconductor fabrication, EV production, pharmaceutical automation and logistics automation are together fueling growth in the EtherCAT addressable market worldwide.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Omron Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

SICK AG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Festo SE & Co. KG

Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation mbH

HMS Networks AB

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH (ABB Group)

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Kollmorgen Corporation

EtherCAT Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.49% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Device Type (Servo Drives, Industrial I/O Modules, Motion Controllers, Industrial Robots, Others)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Communication Controllers & ASICs)

• By Industry Vertical (Automotive Manufacturing, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Electronics Manufacturing, Others)

• By Deployment (Discrete Manufacturing, Process Automation, Industrial IoT & Smart Factory)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Device Type,

Servo drives held the largest market share with 27.00% revenue in 2025 and are also expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.06% during 2026–2035, driven by growing need for fast and accurate motion control across automotive manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, electronics assembly, packaging machines, and robotics with deterministic communication, minimal latency, and multi-axis synchronization capability.

By Component,

Hardware segment dominated the market with 49.00% revenue share in 2025, owing to rising adoption of EtherCAT controlled controllers, industrial PCs, servo drives and motion control systems. Automation companies are spending significantly on hardware for increasing production efficiency and machine reliability. Communication controllers & ASICs are expected to experience the highest CAGR of 12.44% during 2026-2035. This is due to the rising demand for fast processing speed, low latency, high synchronisation, and seamless system integration to support advanced industrial automation across the globe.

By Industry Vertical,

Automotive manufacturing accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.00% in 2025. This can be attributed to the extensive use of industrial robots, automated assembly lines, welding and quality inspection systems. These all require EtherCAT synchronisation across multiple machines for real-time control. The electronics manufacturing is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 12.10% between 2026 and 2035 globally owing to growth in semiconductor, consumer electronics, and communication equipment manufacturing, that requires faster communication technologies for complicated machinery synchronisation.

By Deployment,

Discrete manufacturing held the largest revenue share in 2025, accounting for 58.00%. This was due to the widespread adoption of EtherCAT technology in assembly, machining and production operations that require deterministic real-time communication and multi-axis motion synchronisation. The industrial IoT and smart factory is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.77% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 owing to Industry 4.0 digital transformation, AI-enabled manufacturing systems, edge computing integration, and collaborative robot adoption across the globe.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held around 36.00% of the global EtherCAT market, owing to increasing investments in smart manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial robotics, and warehouse automation. The demand for high-speed industrial Ethernet solutions through 2035 is driven by the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, AI-driven manufacturing systems and collaborative robots. Industrial manufacturers are adopting EtherCAT-based communication networks for machine synchronisation, real-time control and predictive maintenance.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period due to industrialisation, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, automobile production, and government initiatives towards smart manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are constantly investing in industrial automation infrastructure, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing technology.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Omron Corporation enhanced EtherCAT-compatible factory automation solutions launching advanced servo systems, machine controllers, and robotics platforms for high-speed manufacturing and smart factory applications.

Omron Corporation enhanced EtherCAT-compatible factory automation solutions launching advanced servo systems, machine controllers, and robotics platforms for high-speed manufacturing and smart factory applications. 2025: Yaskawa Electric Corporation expanded EtherCAT-based industrial robotics and servo drive portfolio integrating AI-assisted motion optimization and predictive maintenance for precision manufacturing applications.

Exclusive Sections of the EtherCAT Market Report (The USPs):

ETHERCAT DEVICE & MOTION CONTROL METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across servo drives and multi-axis coordination across industrial deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across servo drives and multi-axis coordination across industrial deployments globally. INDUSTRY 4.0 & SMART FACTORY METRICS – helps you evaluate smart factory EtherCAT investment trends and edge computing connectivity competitive positioning across global industrial automation markets.

– helps you evaluate smart factory EtherCAT investment trends and edge computing connectivity competitive positioning across global industrial automation markets. AUTOMOTIVE & SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you analyze EV manufacturing automation investment and advanced packaging equipment communication infrastructure trends globally.

– helps you analyze EV manufacturing automation investment and advanced packaging equipment communication infrastructure trends globally. COMMUNICATION ASIC & HARDWARE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in EtherCAT communication controller investment and next-generation hardware platform development across global industrial automation organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in EtherCAT communication controller investment and next-generation hardware platform development across global industrial automation organizations. INDUSTRIAL IoT & PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in IIoT-enabled EtherCAT adoption and cyber security framework development across regulated industrial manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in IIoT-enabled EtherCAT adoption and cyber security framework development across regulated industrial manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ETHERCAT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on communication protocol portfolio breadth and geographic manufacturing automation footprint globally.

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