SplashBIO Launches as an Independent Platform Company for Biomarker-Driven Clinical Trial Enrollment

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SplashBIO™ Inc., a biomarker-driven enrollment infrastructure platform for clinical trials, today announced its launch as an independent company. Spun out from Splash Clinical — the enrollment organization where the platform was built and proven — SplashBIO now operates as a standalone Platform-as-a-Service company focused on how participants are pre-screened before they reach a trial site.

The platform integrates scientifically validated blood biomarker tests and digital assessments into pre-screening, so sponsors and sites receive a biomarker-enriched, trial-ready population. Following a single workflow — Connect, Validate, Assess, Enroll — it targets one of the most expensive problems in clinical research: screen failure. In the A4 study of preclinical Alzheimer’s disease, 71% of volunteers screened by amyloid PET were ineligible (Sperling et al., JAMA Neurology, 2020).

“Biomarker science has transformed what’s possible in clinical research, but enrollment workflows were built for a different era,” said Matt Teuteberg, Founder and CEO of SplashBIO. “We built SplashBIO to bring a validated biomarker signal to the very front of the trial, before a patient ever reaches a site. Spinning out as an independent company lets us focus entirely on that infrastructure.”

“The push is on to widen access to early screening for Alzheimer’s disease, and this new contribution from SplashBIO is such a welcome development. In a time where we need greater inclusivity in Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial participation, remote cognitive assessment and mobile phlebotomy is an inspired approach to providing wider trial access and helping trial sponsors with their recruitment. The SplashBIO approach has real potential to reduce the very substantial screen failure rate, saving trial candidates unnecessary travel to study sites and trial sponsors’ significant expense,” said John Harrison of Metis Cognition, Chair of SplashBIO’s Scientific Advisory Board.

SplashBIO’s platform builds on an existing partnership with C2N Diagnostics, first announced in March 2025, integrating C2N’s world class blood tests into the pre-screening workflow for Alzheimer’s disease trials.

“C2N Diagnostics is proud to have been an early partner of SplashBIO and congratulates the company on its launch as an independent platform company,” said Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO of C2N Diagnostics. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration as researchers continue advancing the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, improving diagnosis, and developing more effective treatments.

“Through our partnership, C2N provides SplashBIO with high-resolution, mass spectrometry-based biomarker tests that enable researchers to better understand disease mechanisms, identify promising therapeutic targets, and conduct large-scale epidemiological studies that advance global public health.”

C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world and over 90,000 Precivity®-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

SplashBIO’s initial focus is Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegeneration, with a model designed to extend to other biomarker-defined indications. The company will appear at AAIC 2026 (London, July 12–15) for the first time as an independent platform company; sponsors, CROs, and research organizations can meet the team at the conference or request an introductory conversation at splash-bio.com.

About SplashBIO™

SplashBIO™ is a biomarker-driven enrollment infrastructure platform — pre-screening built on scientifically validated tests to reduce screen failures and accelerate clinical trial enrollment. Built by the team behind Splash Clinical, with more than 15 years in trial enrollment, SplashBIO is an independent platform company created for the biomarker era. Its initial focus is Alzheimer’s disease and neurology research, with a platform designed for broader application across future therapeutic areas. Learn more at splash-bio.com.