Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Insulet Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Insulet Corporation, (“Insulet” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PODD) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Insulet investors have until August 31, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/insulet-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Insulet class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) the manufacturing issue that precipitated Insulet’s March 2026 Medical Device Correction affected a greater number of Insulet Pod products than Insulet claimed.

On March 12, 2026, Insulet allegedly disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” On this news, the price of Insulet stock fell nearly 7%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet allegedly disclosed the initation of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction,” this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.” On this news, the price of Insulet stock fell more than 5%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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