Orthopedic Devices Market to Grow from USD 51.61 Billion in 2024 to USD 68.51 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% - MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global orthopedic devices market will grow from USD 51.61 billion in 2024 to USD 68.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing geriatric population, growing demand for minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, and continuous technological advancements including robotic-assisted surgeries and smart orthopedic implants.
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Key Market Highlights
- Market size, 2024: USD 51.61 billion
- Market forecast, 2030: USD 68.51 billion
- Growth rate: CAGR of 4.8% (2024–2030)
- Largest regional market: North America
- Largest product segment: Knee replacement devices
- Largest end-user segment: Hospitals & surgical centers
- Fastest growth opportunity: Robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries and 3D printing
- Key players: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), B. Braun (Germany)
Why This Market Matters
Orthopedic disorders continue to rise globally due to aging populations, obesity, sports injuries, and increasing cases of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgical systems that improve precision, reduce recovery time, and enhance patient outcomes. Growing healthcare investments in emerging economies are also expanding access to orthopedic treatments and implants.
Market Overview
The orthopedic devices market is witnessing sustained growth as hospitals and surgical centers invest in advanced implants, digital orthopedic technologies, and robotic platforms. Increasing healthcare accessibility in developing countries, combined with continuous innovation by leading manufacturers, is driving adoption across joint replacement, spinal implants, orthopedic fixation, prosthetics, and orthobiologics. Rising outpatient orthopedic procedures further support market expansion.
Analyst Perspective
The orthopedic industry is shifting beyond conventional implants toward intelligent surgical ecosystems. Robotic-assisted platforms and 3D printing technologies are enabling surgeons to deliver more personalized and minimally invasive treatments with greater procedural accuracy. Companies that integrate digital planning, advanced biomaterials, and robotics into their orthopedic portfolios are expected to strengthen their competitive position over the coming years.
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Segment Analysis
By product, knee replacement devices accounted for the largest market share in 2023, driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising knee injuries, and continuous innovation in implant technologies.
By end user, hospitals and surgical centers dominated the market due to rising surgical volumes, increasing healthcare investments, and expanding adoption of computer-assisted orthopedic procedures. Ambulatory care and trauma centers are expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to remain the largest orthopedic devices market through 2030, supported by high healthcare spending, widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, strong presence of leading manufacturers, increasing obesity rates, and rising incidence of orthopedic disorders. Europe continues to represent a significant market, while emerging economies such as India and China offer substantial long-term growth opportunities through expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving patient access.
Key Industry Trends
- Increasing adoption of robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries
- Growing use of 3D printing for surgical planning and implant manufacturing
- Rising preference for minimally invasive orthopedic procedures
- Continuous innovation in smart implants and replacement devices
- Expansion of outpatient orthopedic care and ambulatory surgery centers
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the orthopedic devices market is led by established global companies including Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), and B. Braun (Germany), along with other prominent players such as Globus Medical, Arthrex, Enovis, Orthofix Medical, CONMED Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Paragon 28, and Meril Life Sciences.
Related Reports
Joint Replacement Devices Market
Surgical Robots Market