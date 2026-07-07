LEXIBOOK: UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2026 NOW AVAILABLE





The universal registration document as of March 31, 2026, was filed with the « Autorité des Marchés Financiers” on July 6, 2026, under number D.26-0514, in accordance with article 212-13 4° of the AMF General Regulations.





This document includes:

- annual financial report 2025-26.

- the board of directors' report on corporate governance.

- the statutory auditors' reports.









The universal registration document 2025-26 is also available on the Company's website at https://www.lexibook.com/investors/financial-reports and on the AMF website at https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr?rechercheTexte=lexibook&typesInformation=VISA.









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