Kyivstar to Report 2Q26 Results on July 31, 2026

KYIV, Ukraine and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar” or “the Group”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to trade on the Nasdaq, today confirms that the Group will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2026, at 0:00 ET / 8:00 GST on July 31, 2026.

Senior management will host a results presentation at 10:30 ET / 18:30 GST the same day. This cycle, Kyivstar is bringing its earnings call to New York – investors and analysts are invited to join management in person alongside the live webcast.

Attend in person in New York

The Lotte New York Palace

455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Friday, July 31, 10:30 ET

As space is limited, advance registration is mandatory for in-person attendance. Please contact Kyivstar Investor Relations at ir@kyivstargroup.com to RSVP.

2Q26 results conference call details

To register and access the event, please click here, or copy and paste this link into the address bar of your browser: https://kyivstar-2q-2026-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/registration

Once registered, confirmation will be sent to your email address with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

We encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please use the dial-in details.

Join the conversation live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real-time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here, or copy and paste this link into the address bar of your browser: https://youtube.com/live/d4WCY_nRM88?feature=share

Q&A

Participants who register for the webcast will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the call. Details will be provided in your registration confirmation.

To facilitate engagement with our shareholders, Kyivstar Group also invites you to submit your questions directly to our Investor Relations team at ir@kyivstargroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of March 31, 2026. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq. Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com