AMI original drama Adapting explores disability, adolescence and family dynamics with humour and heart

TORONTO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI, in partnership with Big Time Decent’s Bread & Better Films, is proud to announce Season 1 of the scripted drama Adapting debuts Tuesday, July 21, at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on AMI-tv, AMI+ and YouTube.

Filmed in and around Vancouver and the B.C. coast and inspired by the lived experiences of Rachael and Garner Ransom, Adapting (6x30) brings a raw, unfiltered perspective to disability—one rarely seen on Canadian television.

New town. New life. Same problems. Navigating grief, identity and small-town chaos, Adapting is a sharp, irreverent family drama about a widowed father and his twin teenage daughters as they attempt to find love, acceptance and their place in a messy, unpredictable world.

After 16-year-old Lennon Anderson (Threnody Tsai, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) loses her mother, she loses it. When she pushes her wheelchair off the roof of her high school, she’s expelled, forcing her identical twin sister, Lola (Junnicia Lagoutin, The Imperfects), and their widowed father, Mel (Kurt Long, Liv and Maddie), to leave the city behind for a fresh start in their mom’s old town of Halfway Bay.

Lennon has cerebral palsy, but she’s determined not to become “the disabled new girl.” Instead, she sets herself an ambitious goal: experience every messy teenage milestone before life passes her by—friendship, first kisses, heartbreak… maybe even sex. If she has to adapt to a new town, she’s going to do it on her own terms, even if those terms are spectacularly self-destructive.

As Lennon charges headfirst into one disastrous decision after another, she finds herself caught between two very different boys: Joey (Kiefer O’Reilly, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), the fiercely loyal friend who truly sees her, and Dylan (Brandon McEwan, Alter Boys), the charming rival she never expected to fall for. Torn between them, Lennon is forced to confront a question even more frightening than whether someone will love her: can she believe she’s worthy of being loved in the first place?

“Adapting is exactly the kind of story we want to tell—bold, character-driven and unapologetically human. It tackles disability, grief, first love and family with humour and honesty, while reminding us that everyone is adapting to something,” says Executive Producer Matthew Shewchuk.

“We are very proud to bring viewers a story that doesn’t treat disability as a plot twist, but as just one part of a much bigger, messier and truly universal coming-of-age story,” says Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI. “With the binge-worthy energy of Heated Rivalry and Off Campus, Adapting is the next great addition to the TV drama landscape. Rachael and Garner Ransom and the entire Big Time Decent team have given us something we all need more of: a story that’s honest, raw and most of all, deeply human.”

Episode 1 – “Pilot” – Tuesday, July 21

A flaming wheelchair crashes onto a principal’s brand-new car. It’s an unforgettable exit from the only life she’s ever known. After the death of their mother, 16-year-old twins Lennon and Lola Anderson are uprooted with their father, Mel, to Halfway Bay, the picturesque coastal town where their mother grew up. It’s meant to be a fresh start. None of them are ready for one. Smart, funny and fiercely independent, Lennon, who has cerebral palsy, is determined not to become “the disabled new girl.” Instead, she quickly finds herself caught between two very different classmates: Joey, the school’s lovable outsider who seems to understand her in ways no one else does, and Dylan, Halfway Bay’s golden boy. Meanwhile, Lola unexpectedly discovers a passion for dance, while Mel begins rebuilding more than just an old seaplane. The Andersons may have escaped their old lives, but adapting to new ones proves far more complicated than they imagined.

Adapting is directed by Kyle Rideout. Executive Producers are Matthew Shewchuk, René Brar, Jeffrey Kinnon, LA Smith, Juliana Wimbles and Eve Zhou. Co-Executive Producers are Rachael Ransom and Garner Ransom.

Adapting is written by LA Smith, Juliana Wimbles, Rachael Ransom and Garner Ransom.

Want to learn even more about Adapting? Check out exclusive content on AMI’s YouTube channel.

Adapting airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on AMI-tv, AMI+ and YouTube.

About Big Time Decent Productions

Founded in 2017, Big Time Decent Productions is a full-service Vancouver-based production company specializing in scripted and unscripted series, feature documentaries, and digital content for global audiences. The Company produces content from development through post-production and global distribution via its in-house facilities and distribution arm, BTD International. Current and past titles include Rust Valley Restorers, Backroad Truckers, Yukon Rescue, Vet Detective, The Last Captains, Underdog Inc, Mysteries of the Hollow Earth, and Adapting its upcoming drama series Adapting, premiering on AMI this summer. For more information, visit bigtimedecent.com or @bigtimedecent.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Lindsay Marett

Publicity

ljmarett@gmail.com

778-388-3151

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647.417.0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b20c7da-6aa7-49f8-a48a-1116b467d8a9