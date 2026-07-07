Palmetto Publishing Releases New Book From the Author Titled The Prince Keeper

Charleston, SC, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Prince Keeper, a new book by Robert H. Higel. The work, now available through major online retailers, marks the author's latest contribution to readers seeking a fresh perspective and a compelling reading experience.

The book presents a narrative that draws readers into its world from the opening pages. Through carefully constructed scenes and layered storytelling, the author builds a framework that grounds the reader in the lives of its characters. The setting serves as more than a backdrop; it operates as a force that shapes decisions, relationships, and outcomes. Each chapter reveals new dimensions of the story's central figures as they navigate the circumstances that define their journey.

At the heart of The Prince Keeper lies a tension that propels the narrative forward. The characters face choices that carry real consequences, and the stakes grow as the story progresses. Questions of identity, purpose, and resilience surface throughout the text, challenging both the characters and the reader to reckon with what it means to confront the unknown. Higel constructs these moments with restraint, allowing the weight of each decision to settle before moving the story ahead.

The author stated, "I wrote this book because there was a story I needed to tell. I hope readers find something in these pages that stays with them, something that makes them pause and reflect on their own lives and the choices they make every day."

The Prince Keeper arrives at a time when readers are actively seeking works that offer both substance and accessibility. The book is positioned to appeal to a broad audience of adult readers who value character-driven storytelling and narratives that reward close attention. Its themes resonate with current conversations around personal growth and self-discovery, making it a timely addition to bookshelves. Readers who gravitate toward thoughtful, introspective fiction will find much to appreciate in its pages.

The Prince Keeper is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Robert H. Higel, a seasoned Banking and Finance professional, explores the decline of a mythical kingdom under authoritarian rule in his second novel, The Prince Keeper. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Accounting Business Administration and later earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Tampa. As a Certified Public Accountant, Higel served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in various banks over a career spanning forty-five years. A lifelong observer of political and social trends, he weaves compelling narratives that reflect the journey from prosperity to disparity.

About the Book:

In The Prince Keeper, an ordinary commoner cunningly ascends to the throne, employing deceit and manipulation to eliminate his foes. As he gains power, the intoxicating nature of authority corrupts his character, transforming him into a ruthless Machiavellian ruler. Once driven by noble aspirations, he becomes ensnared by paranoia and distrust, leading to a reign marked by fear and oppression. This gripping tale explores the dark consequences of ambition and the fragility of morality in the pursuit of power.

Attachment