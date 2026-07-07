Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S./International: (833) 461-5787; Meeting ID 181 433 839 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately two hours after completion of the call, until midnight ET on July 22, 2027, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com



