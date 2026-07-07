Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter earnings release and conference call:
|Earnings Release:
|Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET
|Conference Call:
|Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. ET
|Dial-in Numbers:
|U.S./International: (833) 461-5787; Meeting ID 181 433 839
|Webcast:
|Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
|Webcast Replay:
|Available approximately two hours after completion of the call, until midnight ET on July 22, 2027, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to “The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.