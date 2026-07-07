Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Debuts New Loaded Fries Featuring Double Portions of Protein

St. Petersburg, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, the nation's leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, is turning a fan-favorite side into the main event with the launch of its new Loaded Fries lineup. Available for a limited time, the menu features three loaded fry offerings that transform Garbanzo's signature crispy, golden fries into hearty meals featuring bold Mediterranean flavors and double portions of protein.

"Guests already know and love our signature fries because they're crispy, golden, and seasoned just right," says Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. "For this menu, we wanted to take those fries to the next level by turning them into a complete meal. By layering them with our signature proteins, fresh Mediterranean ingredients, and bold sauces, we've created something that brings together the comfort of loaded fries with the flavors we're known for."

Designed to meet growing demand for protein-forward menu options, the new Loaded Fries lineup puts a Mediterranean spin on a comfort food favorite. Each offering combines premium proteins, fresh ingredients, and bold sauces atop its fan-favorite crispy fries.

Loaded Fries Menu Highlights

Gyro Feta Fries – Crispy Greek fries piled high with savory gyro meat, crumbled feta, tomato cucumber salad, red onions, and a creamy drizzle of tzatziki

– Crispy Greek fries piled high with savory gyro meat, crumbled feta, tomato cucumber salad, red onions, and a creamy drizzle of tzatziki Feisty Feta Fries – Crispy shawarma fries loaded with fiery feisty feta, tender harissa chicken, and fresh tomato cucumber salad

– Crispy shawarma fries loaded with fiery feisty feta, tender harissa chicken, and fresh tomato cucumber salad Garlic Steak Fries – Crispy fries topped with tender steak, dill feta, tomato cucumber salad, and Mediterranean garlic sauce

“Guests are looking for meals that deliver both flavor and value, and protein remains a key part of that equation," says Joel Bulger, Chief Marketing Officer at WOWorks. "Our Loaded Fries lineup brings together the comfort of loaded fries with the fresh ingredients and bold Mediterranean flavors that define the Garbanzo experience."

The new loaded fries are available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to eatgarbanzo.com.

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About Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Founded in 2008 in Denver, Colorado, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand bringing authentic Mediterranean flavors to communities across the United States. The menu features fresh, wholesome ingredients and customizable options to suit a variety of lifestyles, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices. From scratch-made falafel and shawarma to crisp salads and hearty bowls, Garbanzo offers bold flavors in a convenient, better-for-you format. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, Garbanzo continues to expand its presence nationwide. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com. Follow Garbanzo on Facebook & Instagram.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

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