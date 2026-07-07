Fortified Roofing Surpasses 8,000 Roof Installations - Earning a 4.9-Star Google Rating as One of New Jersey's Most Trusted Local Roofers

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortified Roofing, one of New Jersey's longest-operating and highest-rated residential roofing companies, today announced it has surpassed 8,000 roof installations across the state - a milestone achieved while maintaining a 4.9-star Google rating from over 220 verified homeowner reviews.

Why Local Matters More Than Ever

Homeowners are increasingly turning to Google searches like "roofers near me" and "best roofing company in New Jersey" when it's time to replace their roof - making decisions based on reviews, reputation, and transparency rather than brand-name recognition alone.

Fortified Roofing has built its reputation over 25 years by doing the opposite of what many large roofing operations do: no high-pressure sales tactics, no bait-and-switch pricing, and no subcontracted crews. Every roof is installed by Fortified's own skilled, specialized roofing professionals.

"Homeowners in New Jersey aren't just looking for a roofer - they're looking for one they can trust," said John Kabourakis, President of Fortified Roofing. "When someone searches for a roofer near them, they want to know the company has been in their community for decades, that real neighbors have left real reviews, and that pricing is honest. That's what we've delivered 8,000 times and counting."

The Numbers Behind the Milestone

Fortified Roofing's 8,000-roof milestone is backed by credentials few New Jersey roofing companies can match:

25+ years serving homeowners across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York

4.9-star Google rating from over 220 verified reviews

GAF Master Elite® Contractor - a distinction held by only the top 3% of roofing contractors nationwide

2026 GAF President's Club inductee

Most roofs completed in a single day, minimizing disruption

0% financing for 60 months on the Signature Fortified Roof™

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee on every project





Innovation Meets Experience

The milestone comes weeks after Fortified Roofing launched one of the industry's most advanced instant online estimating tools, allowing homeowners to receive a detailed roof replacement estimate in minutes - without an in-home visit or sales presentation.

The combination of a 25-year track record and cutting-edge technology positions Fortified Roofing to meet homeowners where they are: online, on their own time, and on their own terms.

"We've always believed that earning trust starts with transparency," Kabourakis added. "Whether a homeowner finds us searching for a local roofing company online, gets a referral from a neighbor, or uses our instant estimating tool - they're going to find the same thing: honest pricing, expert craftsmanship, and a company that stands behind every roof we install."

Serving Communities Across New Jersey

Fortified Roofing provides residential roofing services - including roof replacements, leak repairs, gutter replacement, skylight installation, and siding - across New Jersey's most populated counties:

Monmouth County - Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, and surrounding towns

Ocean County - Brick, Toms River, Jackson, and surrounding towns

Middlesex County - Edison, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, and surrounding towns

Mercer County - Hamilton, Princeton, Ewing, and surrounding towns

Somerset County - Franklin, Bridgewater, and surrounding towns





Visit www.fortifiedroofing.com to request a free estimate, try the instant online estimating tool, or call to speak with a live representative.

About Fortified Roofing

Founded over 25 years ago, Fortified Roofing is a GAF Master Elite® residential roofing contractor serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. With 8,000+ roofs installed and a 4.9-star Google rating, Fortified Roofing is one of the most trusted roofing companies in the tri-state area. The company offers roof replacements, repairs, siding, gutters, skylights, and 0% financing - backed by expert craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and a customer satisfaction guarantee.

Learn more: www.fortifiedroofing.com/latest-news/fortified-roofing-8000-roofs-new-jersey-most-trusted

Get an instant estimate: www.fortifiedroofing.com/instant-online-roof-estimate

Media Contact:

John Kabourakis

President, Fortified Roofing

732-301-4069

deb@fortifiedroofing.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e104192-7678-46cd-ba8f-9e6274d66001