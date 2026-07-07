RNAi Technology Market Size to Reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RNAi Technology Market Size was valued at USD 3.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.68% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The growing adoption of RNA interference technologies in drug discovery, precision medicine, functional genomics, and gene silencing research continues to accelerate market expansion worldwide.

RNA interference provides researchers with a way to switch off disease-causing genes at the mRNA level before any damaging protein translation occurs, making it attractive for diseases once thought to be untouchable, including Huntington’s disease, inherited liver conditions, cancer and eye disease. This same logic of gene silencing has been adopted by agricultural researchers for pest control.





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RNA Therapeutics and Delivery System Innovation Drive RNAi Technology Market Growth

As delivery technology continues to improve, RNAi is moving into disease areas that were previously thought to be out of reach. Recent examples include ophthalmic conditions such as geographic atrophy and City Therapeutics’ 2025 partnership with Bausch + Lomb to develop ophthalmic gene therapy, showing that well-established healthcare companies are willing to bet on the potential of RNAi. The 2023 launch of Switch Therapeutics with USD 52 million for programmable RNAi therapeutics continues the momentum for innovation positioning RNAi for further growth in biotech, medicine and agriculture globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service, Products Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Products held the largest share in 2025, due to the high usage of siRNA and shRNA kits, reagents and delivery systems by the universities, drug companies, and biotech firms for functional genomics, target validation and pathway analysis that kept the demand broadly distributed. Services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2026-2035. With the growing trend of outsourcing across life sciences globally, a large number of companies that are pipeline-focused are opting for custom RNAi synthesis, screening, and gene knockdown studies instead of developing in-house expertise.

By Application, Drug Discovery & Development Dominated the Market; Functional Genomics Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

RNAi was most widely used in drug discovery & development generating 71.7% revenue in 2025 as companies used RNAi to identify and validate therapeutic targets, refine preclinical screening models and obtain earlier reads on drug safety globally. The functional genomics is expected to have the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 as researchers in academic genomics research use gene-silencing to study gene function globally.

By End-Use, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated the Market; CROs & CMOs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share with 59.5% revenue in 2025, owing to heavy investment in RNAi-based therapeutics and collaborative research agreements and licensing deals including target validation, efficacy testing, and biomarker discovery. The highest CAGR between 2026-2035 is projected to be registered by CROs & CMOs owing to the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies to cut down development timelines and control costs of large-scale RNAi material production, customised gene silencing assays and regulatory support globally.

North America Dominates the RNAi Technology Market, Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America led the RNAi technology market with 42.2% share in 2025, owing to strong research infrastructure, heavy biotechnology and pharmaceutical investment and comparatively liberal regulatory environment for RNA based therapeutics. The U.S. contributes around 86% of the region’s revenues. The USD 97 million Series B raised by Atalanta Therapeutics in January 2025 demonstrates the continued interest of venture investors in neurological RNAi platforms.

The U.S. RNAi Technology Market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.40%. Strong biotechnology funding, increasing RNA therapeutics commercialization, expanding pharmaceutical collaborations, and continued investment in precision medicine are supporting market growth across the United States.

The Europe RNAi Technology Market is estimated at USD 0.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.92%. Growth is supported by expanding biotechnology research, increasing pharmaceutical innovation, and strong public-private investments in RNA biology across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for RNAi technology during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly growing biotechnology sectors and increasing RNAi based medicine awareness across China, Japan and India. Shanghai Argo Biopharmaceutical’s April 2024 licensing deal with Novartis on numerous RNAi programmes for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases shows its position as more than a manufacturing site for RNAi technology through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Novo Nordisk)

Silence Therapeutics plc

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Sirnaomics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Genevant Sciences

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

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Recent Developments:

2025: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals entered a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA built on its proprietary TRiM RNAi delivery platform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals entered a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA built on its proprietary TRiM RNAi delivery platform. 2025: Atalanta Therapeutics raised a USD 97 million Series B round to advance RNAi therapies targeting neurological conditions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RNAi PRODUCT & DELIVERY SYSTEM METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across siRNA, shRNA and tissue targeting accuracy across pharmaceutical and research deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across siRNA, shRNA and tissue targeting accuracy across pharmaceutical and research deployments globally. DRUG DISCOVERY & TARGET VALIDATION METRICS – helps you evaluate RNAi-based target identification investment trends, preclinical screening adoption patterns and specialist biotech CRO competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate RNAi-based target identification investment trends, preclinical screening adoption patterns and specialist biotech CRO competitive positioning globally. ONCOLOGY & OPHTHALMIC THERAPEUTIC METRICS – helps you analyze RNAi cancer therapy investment, ophthalmic gene silencing adoption and emerging therapeutic area expansion across diverse pharmaceutical pipeline verticals globally.

– helps you analyze RNAi cancer therapy investment, ophthalmic gene silencing adoption and emerging therapeutic area expansion across diverse pharmaceutical pipeline verticals globally. CRO & CMO OUTSOURCING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in RNAi material production outsourcing, custom gene silencing assay procurement and pipeline biotech manufacturing partnership development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in RNAi material production outsourcing, custom gene silencing assay procurement and pipeline biotech manufacturing partnership development globally. AGRICULTURAL & NON-THERAPEUTIC RNAi METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in RNAi-based pest control adoption and non-therapeutic platform expansion across agricultural research markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in RNAi-based pest control adoption and non-therapeutic platform expansion across agricultural research markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & RNAi TECHNOLOGY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on delivery platform sophistication and geographic biotech partnership footprint globally.

RNAi Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.68% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Product & Service (Products [miRNA, siRNA, Others], Service)

• by Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Functional Genomics, Others)

• by End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs & CMOs) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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