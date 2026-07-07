Legend Senior Living Deepens Commitment to Oklahoma Seniors with The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City

WICHITA, Kan., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living will welcome The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City, formerly known as The Harrison, to its growing family of senior living communities.

Located in south Oklahoma City, The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City offers Assisted Living and Memory Care, providing older adults with personalized support, meaningful connections, and opportunities to live with purpose and independence.

The addition marks Legend's 79th community nationwide and 18th community in Oklahoma, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to serving seniors and families throughout the state.

"Oklahoma has been home to Legend for many years, and we're grateful for every opportunity to serve more seniors and families across the state," said Matt Buchanan, Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. "We look forward to building relationships with the residents, families, and team members at The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City and honoring the trust they place in us."

The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City reflects Legend's continued investment in Oklahoma and its mission to create exceptional experiences for residents, families, and team members. Residents will benefit from Legend's resident-centered approach, innovative programming, and 25 years of experience serving older adults across the region.

As Oklahoma's largest senior living operator, Legend remains focused on expanding access to high-quality senior living options while maintaining the family-owned values and personalized approach that have guided the company for more than 25 years.



About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates more than 75 residences — spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care — in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Founded more than 25 years ago, Legend Senior Living remains family-owned and family-led, with a long-standing reputation for operational excellence, innovative programming, and resident-centered care.

www.legendseniorliving.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288

The Stonehaven of Oklahoma City

www.thestonehavenokc.com

10801 S May Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73170

405-259-2309