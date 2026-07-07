Channel Master Enters the Smart Home Market with Pro-Floodlight, the First Smart Outdoor Floodlight Powered Over Coaxial Cable That Works with Apple Home

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Master, a trusted name in TV reception and professional-grade consumer electronics for over 75 years, today announced the launch of the Pro-Floodlight (CM-9000), the world’s first smart outdoor floodlight powered over coaxial cable and certified to work with Apple Home (HomeKit).

The Pro-Floodlight is a professional-grade smart outdoor floodlight designed for both commercial and residential applications and engineered to solve real-world installation challenges using Channel Master’s patented Coax-Power™ technology.

Developed at Channel Master’s corporate headquarters in Arizona, the Pro-Floodlight draws on decades of expertise in coaxial cable technology and powering devices over coax. As a company known for consumer-friendly, self-installation products, Channel Master set out to solve a persistent challenge: installing outdoor lighting in locations with no electrical outlet, which traditionally requires running new 120V AC wiring and often hiring an electrician.

With Channel Master's patented Coax-Power technology, homeowners can now install outdoor lighting exactly where it's needed, not just where an electrical outlet is available. The included Pro-Floodlight adapter, designed for both indoor and outdoor placement, safely delivers low-voltage DC power over standard RG6 coaxial cable.

Recognizing the limited outdoor & security lighting options available to Apple Home users, Channel Master fills this gap by offering a professionally engineered, high-quality solution that works seamlessly with Apple Home and HomeKit automations. For households that prefer not to use Apple Home, or for those who simply want a straightforward hardware option, the system also includes an on/off button on the Pro-Floodlight adapter for reliable manual operation.

Engineered with high-power LED circuitry, a precision lens, up-to 2000-lumen output, and a professionally designed wide beam pattern, the Pro-Floodlight provides wide, uniform illumination, offering visibility that outperforms typical consumer smart floodlights with higher lumen claims.

The Pro-Floodlight is built to last, featuring an all-metal, powder-coated housing and high-performance internal components for long-term reliability. The Pro-Floodlight adapter is rated for both indoor and outdoor placement and features a weather-sealed enclosure for dependable operation in a variety of installation scenarios. The system also includes a heavy-duty adjustable mount for the light, a metal mounting bracket for securing the adapter, and Channel Master’s patented all-metal coaxial cable clips, designed to firmly hold cable in place over time.

“The Channel Master brand has always represented quality, longevity, and performance,” said Joe Bingochea of Channel Master. “Our goal was to solve one of the biggest challenges of installing outdoor lighting while bringing the same level of craftsmanship and reliability we’re known for into the smart home category. The Pro-Floodlight is the first of many professional-grade smart home products currently under development at Channel Master.”

The Channel Master Pro-Floodlight is now available for pre-order at www.channelmaster.com for $199. A limited number of review samples are available to qualified members of the media. Reviewers interested in evaluating the Pro-Floodlight may contact Channel Master for more information.

About Channel Master

Founded in 1949, Channel Master is an American brand recognized for innovation in TV antennas and consumer electronics. Based in Chandler, Arizona, Channel Master continues to deliver professional-grade products and reliable connectivity solutions to consumers and professional installers nationwide.

Press Contact

Mike Lynch

Press@channelmaster.com

ChannelMaster.com/ProFloodlight

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

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