Cloud Computing Boosts Synthetic Tabular Data Market Expansion with Privacy-Compliant Solutions

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The synthetic tabular data generation software market is witnessing remarkable growth. Valued at $0.76 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to expand to $0.99 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 30.9%. This growth is primarily driven by increased demand for privacy-preserving data, the need for large-scale data simulation, the proliferation of AI and ML technologies, and heightened regulatory compliance requirements.

Forecasts indicate that the market could reach $2.89 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.7%. The anticipated growth is fueled by the rising adoption of synthetic data across enterprises, enhanced data security policies, significant investments in AI and ML, and the expansion of healthcare and financial data analytics. Key trends include advancements in AI and ML models, innovations in data anonymization, and the evolution of cloud-based synthetic data platforms.

Cloud computing continues to be a pivotal driver of market growth. Offering improved scalability and reduced infrastructure costs, cloud computing complements synthetic data generation by delivering scalable, privacy-compliant datasets ideal for large analytics applications. The integration of synthetic tabular data eases data preparation, enhances AI/ML model development, and streamlines cloud efficiency. In December 2023, Eurostat reported that 45.2% of EU enterprises engaged in cloud service purchases, underscoring the technology's widespread adoption.

Leading firms are focusing on developing sophisticated solutions like synthetic data management platforms to improve data utility while ensuring privacy compliance. Notable moves include K2view's launch of its Synthetic Data Management Solution and SAS Institute's acquisition of Hazy Ltd. to bolster synthetic data capabilities. These initiatives align with enterprise needs for privacy-preserving data in analytics, testing, and governance.

The market features key players such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, NVIDIA, Databricks, and K2View. Globally, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA are pivotal in market dynamics.

The synthetic tabular data generation market's value hinges on revenues from model training, data validation, and technical support services, including sales of associated hardware. As geopolitics influences trade relations and tariffs, the market's outlook is subject to updates, addressing these factors in revised forecasts and strategic recommendations.

Moreover, tariffs have modestly affected market operations, particularly impacting regions reliant on imported IT infrastructure. Nonetheless, software-centric and cloud-based deployments maintain robustness, offering resilience in shifting economic landscapes.

Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the dynamic market landscape.

This report highlights the robust growth of the synthetic tabular data generation software market and provides insights into the trends shaping the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an extensive global view with coverage across 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer behaviors through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors concerning market share and innovation.

Utilize the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for strategic decisions.

Enhance presentations with credible data and analysis from the report.

This report includes the latest data, delivered swiftly in multiple formats, including Excel for detailed analysis.

Description:

The report answers critical questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for synthetic tabular data generation software, its impact on the global economy, and future market-shaping forces like technological disruptions and regulatory shifts.

Explore the comprehensive market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape detailed within the report. It includes historical growth trajectories and future forecasts across different geographies.

Market characteristics define and explain key products and differentiate brands, highlighting innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis provides an overview, listing competitors at each supply chain level.

Updated trends analyze market evolution, emphasizing technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, offering strategic leverage for companies.

Regulatory and investment landscapes outline key frameworks, incentives, and funding trends driving market growth.

Market size delineates historical and projected growth, considering factors like technological advancements and geopolitical influences.

The TAM analysis measures market potential against the current market size, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates the market based on a quantitative framework, providing strategic implications for decision-makers.

Segmentations detail sub-markets, while regional breakdowns offer in-depth analyses of each geography.

Geographical coverage includes additional regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, emphasizing their growing significance in global supply chains.

The competitive landscape outlines market nature, key players, and significant financial deals, while the company scoring matrix ranks leading companies on multiple parameters.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

By Enterprise Size: Large; Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application: Data Augmentation; Machine Learning and AI Model Training; Data Privacy and Security; Testing and Quality Assurance (QA); Other Applications

By End-User: BFSI; Healthcare; Retail; IT and Telecom; Government; Manufacturing; Others

Subsegments:

By Software: Data Modeling; Data Masking; Data Augmentation; Data Synthesis

By Services: Consulting; Implementation; Support; Training

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; IBM; NVIDIA Corporation; Databricks Inc.; Sogeti; K2View Ltd.; Datagen Technologies Ltd.; Anonos Inc.; Tonic.ai Inc.; Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH; OneView Inc.; MDClone Ltd.; Facteus Inc.; Synthesized Ltd.; GenRocket Inc.; YData Inc.; Betterdata Pte. Ltd.; Aindo S.p.A.; Syntho B.V.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Use of Synthetic Tabular Data for Privacy Protection

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption in Regulated Industries

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Statistically Accurate Datasets

4.2.4 Expansion of Cloud Based Data Synthesis Platforms

4.2.5 Integration With Enterprise Analytics Workflows



5. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4 It and Telecommunications

5.5 Other End Users



6. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based

9.3. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

9.4. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Augmentation, Machine Learning and AI Model Training, Data Privacy and Security, Testing and Quality Assurance (QA), Other Applications

9.5. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

9.6. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Modeling, Data Masking, Data Augmentation, Data Synthesis

9.7. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance, Training



10. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

13.1. China Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

14.1. India Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

15.1. Japan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

16.1. Australia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

17.1. Indonesia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

18.1. South Korea Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

19.1. Taiwan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

20.1. South East Asia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

21.1. Western Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

22.1. UK Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

23.1. Germany Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

24.1. France Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

25.1. Italy Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

26.1. Spain Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

28.1. Russia Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

29.1. North America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

30.1. USA Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

31.1. Canada Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

32.1. South America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

33.1. Brazil Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

34.1. Middle East Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market

35.1. Africa Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Databricks Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Sogeti, K2View Ltd., Datagen Technologies Ltd., Anonos Inc., Tonic.ai Inc., Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH, OneView Inc., MDClone Ltd., Facteus Inc., Synthesized Ltd., GenRocket Inc., YData Inc., Betterdata Pte. Ltd., Aindo S.p.A., Syntho B.V.



39. Global Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market



42. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Software market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Databricks Inc.

Sogeti

K2View Ltd.

Datagen Technologies Ltd.

Anonos Inc.

Tonic.ai Inc.

Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH

OneView Inc.

MDClone Ltd.

Facteus Inc.

Synthesized Ltd.

GenRocket Inc.

YData Inc.

Betterdata Pte. Ltd.

Aindo S.p.A.

Syntho B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaa3pt

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