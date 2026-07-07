Explosive Growth: Generative AI in Content Creation Market Set to Soar from $21.53 Billion in 2025 to $77.22 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Content Creation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in content creation market has witnessed exponential growth, anticipated to expand from $21.53 billion in 2025 to $28.75 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 33.5%. This growth is driven by the rise of digital media platforms, increased content consumption, early adoption of machine learning tools, and the expansion of social media marketing. Factors such as faster content turnaround times, enterprise adoption of generative models, and the demand for personalized digital experiences further contribute to this trend. By 2030, the market could reach $77.22 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 28%.

The role of generative AI in content creation is set to expand further, fueled by the surge in internet usage due to improved infrastructure and mobile device proliferation. Generative AI capabilities ensure diverse, engaging, and relevant content across formats, responding to varied user preferences. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission noted a 2.5% increase in total connections between June 2023 and June 2024, illustrating the growing user base for internet-driven content solutions.

Prominent companies in this sphere are advancing AI tools to enhance productivity and meet user needs. For example, in September 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. introduced a generative AI tool to streamline the product listing process for sellers. This innovation leverages large language models for creating detailed content, improving efficiency and quality in product listings.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape. Adobe Inc. solidified its presence in the AI domain by acquiring Rephrase.AI in November 2023. This move strengthens Adobe's creative suite and enhances its offerings in content creation and personalization, leveraging Rephrase.ai's expertise. Notable players in the market include Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others, covering key countries like China, India, the USA, and Germany.

External factors like tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs associated with high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure, especially in regions reliant on imported hardware. However, this has also propelled cloud platform reliance and software-led innovation, augmenting long-term market flexibility.

Market research provides insights into the market dynamics, trends, and opportunities. The generative AI in content creation market includes software and services that leverage machine learning for generating text, images, and multimedia content. Key applications span multiple verticals such as entertainment, healthcare, and marketing. This sector's revenues stem from providing services like personalized marketing and audit automation, underlining the transformative power of AI-driven solutions.

The "Generative AI in Content Creation Market - Global Report 2026" is an invaluable resource providing critical insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This report examines a dynamic and expanding market, identifying future trends and pivotal factors set to influence market trajectories over the next decade.

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Description:

This report deep-dives into the market for generative AI in content creation, evaluating its ties to the broader economy and demographic factors. It analyzes forces that will shape the market, including technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional analyses, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness scores (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring metrics, and strategic trends.

With strategic insights into historic and forecast market growth by geography, this report is an essential tool for strategic planning. Expanded coverage includes major market characteristics, product and service evaluations, supply chain analyses, and insights into key raw materials and resources.

Report Scope Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Application: Text Generation; Image Generation; Video Generation; Audio Generation; Other Applications

By Industry Vertical: Entertainment and Media; E-Commerce; Marketing and Advertising; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

By Software: Content Generation Software; Text-To-Image Generation Software; Video and Animation Creation Software; Music and Audio Generation Software

By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation and Integration Services; Training and Support Services; Content Optimization and Customization Services

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Inc.; Google LLC; Microsoft Corporation; IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; NVIDIA Corporation; Adobe Inc.; Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd.; Midjourney Technologies Inc.; Jasper AI Inc.; Anyword Inc.; OpenAI; AI21 Labs Ltd.; Ryte GmbH; Synthesia Technologies Ltd.; Magical Tome Inc.; Brain Technologies AI Ltd.; AX Semantics GmbH; Amper Music Inc.; Writesonic Inc.; Hypotenuse AI Inc.; Pictory.AI Inc. Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita. Additional Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Multimodal Content Generation

4.2.2 Prompt-Based Creative Workflows

4.2.3 Hyper-Personalized Content Production

4.2.4 Scalable Content Localization

4.2.5 Ai-Driven Creative Optimization



5. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Marketing and Advertising Agencies

5.2 Media and Entertainment Companies

5.3 E-Commerce Platforms

5.4 Healthcare Content Providers

5.5 Others



6. Generative AI in Content Creation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Content Creation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Text Generation, Image Generation, Video Generation, Audio Generation, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Entertainment and Media, E-Commerce, Marketing and Advertising, Other Industry Verticals

9.4. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Content Generation Software, Text-to-Image Generation Software, Video and Animation Creation Software, Music and Audio Generation Software

9.5. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Support Services, Content Optimization and Customization Services



10. Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Content Creation Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Content Creation Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Content Creation Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Content Creation Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Content Creation Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Content Creation Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Content Creation Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Content Creation Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Content Creation Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Content Creation Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Content Creation Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Content Creation Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Content Creation Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Content Creation Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Content Creation Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Content Creation Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Content Creation Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Content Creation Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Content Creation Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Content Creation Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Content Creation Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Content Creation Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Content Creation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Content Creation Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Content Creation Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Content Creation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd., Midjourney Technologies Inc., Jasper AI Inc., Anyword Inc., OpenAI, AI21 Labs Ltd., Ryte GmbH, Synthesia Technologies Ltd., Magical Tome Inc., Brain Technologies AI Ltd., AX Semantics GmbH, Amper Music Inc., Writesonic Inc.



39. Global Generative AI in Content Creation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Content Creation Market



41. Generative AI in Content Creation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Content Creation Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Content Creation Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Content Creation Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Content Creation market report include:

Amazon Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd.

Midjourney Technologies Inc.

Jasper AI Inc.

Anyword Inc.

OpenAI

AI21 Labs Ltd.

Ryte GmbH

Synthesia Technologies Ltd.

Magical Tome Inc.

Brain Technologies AI Ltd.

AX Semantics GmbH

Amper Music Inc.

Writesonic Inc.

Hypotenuse AI Inc.

Pictory.AI Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9boa65

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