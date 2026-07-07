Generative AI in Animation Market: Forecast to Expand from $2.37 Billion in 2025 to $9.28 Billion by 2030 at 30.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Animation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in animation market is witnessing remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $2.37 billion in 2025 to $3.23 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 36.1%. This surge is primarily driven by the rising demand for digital animation content, cost-effective production, early CGI technology adoption, alongside the burgeoning gaming and film industries. Faster animation pipelines are becoming crucial in meeting industry demands efficiently and effectively.

Looking ahead, the market is set to soar, reaching $9.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include increased adoption of generative models, demand for hyper-realistic animation, and the proliferation of streaming platforms. Integration of AI in creative tools is catalyzing advances such as automated character generation, AI-assisted scene rendering, and procedural animation workflows. Real-time animation prototyping and style transfer are also emerging as significant trends.

The gaming industry is playing a pivotal role in this market expansion. It spans development, production, and distribution across various platforms, driven by a global audience engaged for entertainment and competitive purposes. Generative AI is revolutionizing gaming by automating the creation of lifelike characters and environments, thus enhancing immersion and reducing development times. The American Gaming Association reported notable revenue increases, reinforcing the industry's impact on the generative AI in animation sector.

Innovation remains at the forefront, with companies like DeepMotion Inc. introducing browser-based generative AI platforms, transforming text prompts into intricate 3D animations. Saymotion, for instance, leverages natural language processing to enable rapid conversion of text inputs into animations compatible with leading software and game engines, marking a significant advancement in creative development tools.

OpenAI Inc.'s acquisition of Global Illumination Inc. in August 2023 exemplifies strategic moves within this dynamic market. This acquisition enhances OpenAI's product offerings by integrating AI design expertise, further solidifying its position in the competitive artificial intelligence landscape.

Prominent players in the market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and Autodesk Inc., among others. These companies are investing in advanced AI technologies to maintain competitive edges and capture emerging opportunities.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, though the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years. Factors like tariffs have influenced the market by increasing hardware costs, yet they've also spurred adoption of cloud-based rendering solutions, fostering innovation and reducing reliance on physical infrastructure.

The recent generative AI in animation market research reports present an exhaustive analysis, offering insights into global market size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and potential opportunities, invaluable for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this evolving industry. Through detailed exploration of the market's present and future landscape, these reports equip businesses with the knowledge to navigate and capitalize on emerging growth avenues effectively.

The "Generative AI in Animation Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the thriving market. This report focuses on the rapidly growing sector of generative AI in animation, projecting trends that will shape the market over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a comprehensive global view with detailed analysis covering 16 regions.

Assess the influence of macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes on the market.

Craft regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify lucrative segments for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and capitalize on market drivers and trends.

Gain insight into end-user analysis to better understand customer bases.

Benchmark against key competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential through total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Supports internal and external presentations with robust data and analysis.

Receive updates with the latest data and an Excel datasheet for straightforward data extraction.

Excel dashboard format delivery enhances data accessibility.

Description:

The report addresses critical questions in the generative AI in animation market, exploring the largest and fastest-growing regions and how the market interrelates with the broader economy. It examines forces like technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes.

The report covers:

Market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scores, competitive landscape, and trends.

Market insights and forecasts by geography for strategic decision-making.

Value chain analysis, key competitors at each supply chain level, and emerging technology trends including AI and automation.

Regulatory and investment landscapes shaping industry growth.

Historic growth analysis and future market projections.

Competitive landscape descriptions and company performance assessments using a multi-parameter framework.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Transformers, GANs, VAEs, others. By Components: Solutions, Services. By Application: TV, Films, Advertisements, Gaming, others.

Subsegments:

Encoder-Decoder Transformers, Vision Transformers (ViT).

Generative Adversarial Network types: Conditional GANs, CycleGANs.

Variational Autoencoders: Conditional VAEs, Beta-VAE.

Other models: RNNs, Generative Models for 3D animation.

Key Companies:

Industry leaders include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Adobe Inc., and others.

Countries: Coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific to Africa, detailing regional influences in the global value chain.

Timespan: Includes a historic review and a ten-year forecast.

Data Delivery: The report is available in Word, PDF, or interactive digital formats, with added benefits like bi-annual data updates and customization options.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Animation Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Animation Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Animation Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Animation Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Character Generation

4.2.2 Ai-Assisted Scene Rendering

4.2.3 Procedural Animation Workflows

4.2.4 Real-Time Animation Prototyping

4.2.5 Style Transfer and Visual Consistency



5. Generative AI in Animation Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Animation Studios

5.2 Film and Television Production Companies

5.3 Game Development Companies

5.4 Advertising and Marketing Agencies

5.5 Others



6. Generative AI in Animation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Animation Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Animation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Animation Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Animation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Animation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Animation Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Animation Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Transformers, Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Autoencoders, Other Types

9.2. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Components, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Services

9.3. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Television and Over-the-Top, Films, Advertisements, Gaming, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transformers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Encoder-Decoder Transformers, Vision Transformers (Vit), Generative Transformers for Animation

9.5. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks (Gans), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Conditional Gans, Cyclegans, Stylegans, Dcgans (Deep Convolutional Gans)

9.6. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Variational Autoencoders (Vaes), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Conditional Vaes, Beta-VAE, Variational Recurrent Autoencoders

9.7. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), Generative Models for 3D Animation, Diffusion Models



10. Generative AI in Animation Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Animation Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Animation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Animation Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Animation Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Animation Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Animation Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Animation Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Animation Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Animation Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Animation Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Animation Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Animation Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Animation Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Animation Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Animation Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Animation Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Animation Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Animation Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Animation Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Animation Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Animation Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Animation Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Animation Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Animation Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Animation Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Animation Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Animation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Animation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Components, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Animation Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Animation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Animation Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Animation Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Animation Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Meta Platforms Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Animation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Pixar Inc., Weta FX, the Cinesite Group, Hugging Face Inc, MAXON Computer GmbH, Synthesia A S, Kinetix, Runway AI Inc, AI21 Labs, Descript Inc, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Side Effects Software Inc.



39. Global Generative AI in Animation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Animation Market



41. Generative AI in Animation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Animation Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Animation Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Animation Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Animation market report include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Pixar Inc.

Weta FX

The Cinesite Group

Hugging Face Inc

MAXON Computer GmbH

Synthesia A S

Kinetix

Runway AI Inc

AI21 Labs

Descript Inc

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Side Effects Software Inc.

Wibbitz Inc

Midjourney Inc

Lumen5 Technologies Ltd

RADiCAL Solutions Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvmhm0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment