Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Insights & Forecast to 2026

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is witnessing a significant expansion, projected to grow from $3.95 billion in 2025 to $5.15 billion by 2030. The historic growth was largely driven by consumer interest in fermented foods, early kombucha adoption, expanding specialty beverage brands, and the growing awareness of probiotics. Emerging non-dairy formulations have also contributed to this growth.

Future growth is anticipated due to increased demand for dairy-free functional beverages, a focus on digestive health, and the expansion of clean-label beverage consumption. Rising online beverage retail and investment in fermentation technologies are also key factors. Notable trends include a shift towards plant-based fermented drinks, especially kombucha and water kefir, as well as heightened demand for gut-health beverages with diverse plant substrates.

The rise in veganism and plant-based diets is fueling demand. As consumers focus on sustainability and health, fermented non-dairy beverages that align with vegan principles—offering plant-based, ethical, and eco-friendly options are gaining popularity. In April 2024, according to Finder, the UK vegan population reached 2.5 million, indicative of a rapidly growing market for vegan-friendly products. This shift underscores the rising demand for convenient, flavorful, and nutritious beverage alternatives.

Innovative solutions such as millet-fermented functional beverages are being developed to meet the market's demand for gut-health-focused, sugar-free, natural, and clean-label drinks. For instance, Bliss Body, an India-based brand, launched a new range of millet-fermented drinks in late 2024. These beverages aim to support digestive health while catering to health-conscious and plant-based consumers.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In August 2024, Pernod Ricard acquired Almave Inc. The acquisition, aimed at enhancing Almave's global distribution, underscores the focus on non-alcoholic beverages and tequila alternatives. This move highlights the increasing interest in plant-based and alcohol-free options as consumers seek healthier, sustainable choices.

Prominent companies in the market include PepsiCo Inc., Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., and DuPont de Nemours Inc., among others. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest in the market for the year 2025, with key markets being Australia, Brazil, China, and India, among others.

The market includes sales of kombucha, water kefir, fermented fruit, and vegetable juices. Market values are based on factory gate prices, which cover goods sold by manufacturers directly to consumers or through distribution channels. The definition also covers revenues gained through sales, grants, or donations within specified markets.

The report provides insights into regional and global market dynamics, emphasizing the industry's evolution along geographic, competitive, and technological lines. The market is set to leverage opportunities arising from changes in consumer behavior and innovations in product offerings.



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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Dairy Free Drinkable Yogurts; Fermented Soft Drinks; Fermented Juices; Non-Dairy Kefir

2) By Source: Fruits; Vegetables; Cereals; Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Department Store; Super Market; Hypermarket; Specialty Store

4) By Application: Modern Trade; Specialty Stores; Convenience Stores; Online Retailers



Subsegments:



1) By Dairy-Free Drinkable Yogurts: Coconut Milk-Based Yogurts; Almond Milk-Based Yogurts; Soy Milk-Based Yogurts; Oat Milk-Based Yogurts

2) By Fermented Soft Drinks: Kombucha; Fermented Lemonades; Water Kefir

3) By Fermented Juices: Fermented Fruit Juices; Vegetable-Based Fermented Juices

4) By Non-Dairy Kefir: Coconut Milk Kefir; Almond Milk Kefir; Soy Milk Kefir; Oat Milk Kefir



Companies Mentioned: PepsiCo Inc.; Danone S.a; General Mills Inc.; DuPont de Nemours Inc; Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.; Chr. Hansen a/S; Probi AB; Health-Ade LLC; KeVita Inc.; Lifeway Foods Inc.; Lifeway Foods inc.; Konings NV; GT's Living Foods LLC; Fentimans Ltd.; Bionade GmbH; Millennium Products Inc.; Bionade GmbH; Reed’s Inc.; Good Karma Foods Inc.; Thurella AG; AGM Foods PTY Ltd.; China-Biotics Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Italy; Spain; Canada



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages market report include:

PepsiCo Inc.

Danone S.A

General Mills Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Probi AB

Health-Ade LLC

KeVita Inc.

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Konings NV

GT's Living Foods LLC

Fentimans Ltd.

Bionade GmbH

Millennium Products Inc.

Bionade GmbH

Reed’s Inc.

Good Karma Foods Inc.

Thurella AG

AGM Foods PTY Ltd.

China-Biotics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax0o2c

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