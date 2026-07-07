HII is Assessed “Awardable” in the U.S. Department of War CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division announced that two of its spectrum dominance and awareness products have achieved awardable status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the U.S. Department of War’s (DoW) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data and analytics capabilities.

“Achieving awardable status underscores how HII is delivering ready-to-deploy solutions to the warfighter,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “This designation accelerates access for our government partners and validates the operational impact and mission-relevance of these capabilities.”

HII’s GRIMM™ is a compact, high-performance spectrum dominance solution that is designed for real-time geolocation and direction-finding of adversary signals and emitters of interest. Engineered for low size, weight, power and cost, the payload provides enhanced situational awareness, intelligence support and force protection capability.

VIPER® (Volumetric Integrative Propagation Engine for Ray-Tracing) is an electromagnetic modeling and synthetic data generation capability that acts as a high-resolution channel emulator producing realistic RF scenario data to train AI-based algorithms. It solves critical AI data scarcity in Cognitive Electronic Warfare (EW) and counter unmanned aerial system (UAS) while eliminating the high costs, risks and limitations of live-fly testing.

Integrating these technologies onto manned and unmanned platforms will expand spectrum awareness, ensuring forces can detect, characterize and respond to threats across every domain.

HII’s videos-GRIMM™ Family of Systems (2-26-1773) and VIPER® Volumetric Integrative Propagation Engine for Ray-Tracing (4-26-2143)-accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, present actual use cases in which GRIMM™ and VIPER® were recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability and potential impact on U.S. DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solutions can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

Additional product information is available at: www.hii.com/products/grimm and www.hii.com/products/viper.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the U.S. Department of War’s (DoW) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the U.S. DoW’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com.

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com