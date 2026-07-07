Major Companies Innovate with AI-Powered Analytics Platforms: Pioneering Automated Insights and Enhanced Decision-Making

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in analytics market is witnessing rapid growth, poised to expand from $1.69 billion in 2025 to $2.21 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 30.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing volumes of enterprise data, limitations of traditional analytics, adoption of machine learning models, the demand for business intelligence tools, and the surge in data-driven decision making.

Forecasts indicate a continued upward trajectory for the market, expected to reach $5.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.7%. Key growth drivers include the widespread adoption of generative models, demand for real-time analytics, self-service analytics expansion, and the integration of AI across enterprise workflows. Anticipated trends include automated insight generation, synthetic data creation, predictive scenario modeling, conversational analytic interfaces, and context-aware decision support.

AI-generated content is increasingly sought after, enhancing engagement and reducing production costs through personalized and relevant digital content. This demand is a significant catalyst for the market's expansion. For instance, DOIT Software reported substantial user engagement growth with their ChatGPT platform, jumping from 57 million to 100 million users from 2022 to early 2023.

Leading firms in this domain are leveraging AI-powered analytics platforms to meet the needs for improved data insights and decision-making capabilities. Such platforms, like Salesforce's Tableau Einstein GPT, harness generative AI to analyze large datasets, yielding predictive insights and natural language summaries effectively. Features like real-time data interaction and AI-generated explanations empower organizations to democratize data access and refine strategic decisions swiftly.

In recent developments, Databricks Inc. acquired Lilac AI to bolster its capabilities in handling unstructured data through generative AI applications, underscoring the ongoing trend towards AI-enhanced data management solutions.

The market comprises several prominent companies, including Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, among others, each contributing to the competitive landscape through innovative AI solutions.

Regionally, North America stood as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. Comprehensive segmentation covers areas such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and several others.

Tariffs have impacted market dynamics, particularly influencing hardware costs and promoting the shift towards cloud-based platforms. These impacts are significantly felt in regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America, prompting shifts towards a software-centric approach that optimizes model architectures.

The report methodology includes a detailed examination of market statistics such as the global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and future opportunities. Beyond structure and statistics, the report captures the transformative potential of generative AI in reshaping analytical landscapes by harnessing core technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning. This encompasses both cloud and on-premise deployment models for applications ranging from data augmentation to simulation and forecasting.

The market's financial landscape includes revenues from predictive modeling, anomaly detection, and data synthesis services, with market values encompassing high-performance computing systems and specialized processors sales. The market's economy assesses revenues within specified geographies, focusing on consumption values without accounting for resales along the supply chain.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 16 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies and tariffs, inflation and interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for generative AI in analytics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The generative AI in analytics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Technology: Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Deep Learning; Computer Vision

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based; On-Premise

3) By Application: Data Augmentation; Anomaly Detection; Text Generation; Simulation And Forecasting



Subsegments:



1) By Machine Learning: Supervised Learning; Unsupervised Learning; Semi-Supervised Learning

2) By Natural Language Processing (NLP): Text Generation; Sentiment Analysis; Language Translation; Speech Recognition

3) By Deep Learning: Neural Networks; Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN); Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN); Generative Adversarial Networks (Gans)

4) By Computer Vision: Image Classification; Object Detection; Image Generation



Companies Mentioned: Amazon Inc.; Apple Inc.; Alphabet Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Dell Technologies Inc.; Siemens AG; Accenture PLC; International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; NVIDIA Corporation; Adobe Inc.; Block Inc.; Automatic Data Processing Inc.; ServiceNow Inc.; Workday Inc.; Atlassian Corporation; Slack Technologies Inc.; OpenAI; MongoDB Inc.; Box Inc.; SG Analytics Pvt. Ltd.; Decimal Point Analytics Pvt; Gramener Inc.; Anthropic PBC; Valiance Solutions Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Analytics market report include:

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Accenture PLC

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Block Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Workday Inc.

Atlassian Corporation

Slack Technologies Inc.

OpenAI

MongoDB Inc.

Box Inc.

SG Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Decimal Point Analytics Pvt

Gramener Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Valiance Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cid1yj

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