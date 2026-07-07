DSCP Smart Fulfillment Reports Hybrid Fulfillment Becomes Default Strategy for Scaling E-commerce Brands in 2026

Pomona, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona, CA - July 07, 2026 -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a US-based third-party logistics provider, reports that hybrid fulfillment has emerged as the mainstream strategy for scaling e-commerce brands in 2026, with approximately 40 percent of mid-market merchants now adopting this approach according to Digital Applied.

The shift toward combining multiple fulfillment methods reflects growing merchant demand for flexibility and cost optimization. Rising Amazon FBA fees in 2026 have accelerated this trend, with brands increasingly splitting inventory across fulfillment models rather than depending on a single channel, according to Nautical Direct. The approach allows companies to match each product to the most appropriate channel based on cost, speed, and operational flexibility.

Hybrid fulfillment combines two or more methods such as in-house operations, third-party logistics providers, and Fulfillment by Amazon. This strategy enables brands to avoid dependence on a single provider while optimizing each stock keeping unit through the most efficient channel. The model has gained traction as roughly 57 percent of e-commerce companies now outsource some or all fulfillment operations, with the US third-party logistics market projected to grow at an 8.4 percent compound annual rate through 2030, according to a2b Fulfillment.

"Brands are recognizing that forcing all inventory through one fulfillment model creates unnecessary constraints and costs," said Yavuz Saka of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "The hybrid approach allows them to leverage Amazon's reach for certain products while maintaining control and flexibility through 3PL partnerships for others. We serve as that flexible domestic layer, providing fast nationwide delivery from our California and New Jersey facilities without the restrictions of marketplace-specific requirements."

Consumer expectations continue to drive fulfillment strategy decisions. Research from Digital Applied indicates that approximately 58 percent of shoppers abandon purchases when two-day delivery is not offered, making speed-to-customer a critical factor in choosing fulfillment partners. The hybrid model addresses this challenge by positioning inventory strategically across multiple channels and locations.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment operates as the third-party logistics component within many hybrid setups, maintaining fulfillment centers in Pomona, California, and New Brunswick, New Jersey. This dual-coast positioning enables 2-4 day ground shipping to 80 percent of the US population while reducing shipping zones and delivery costs for online sellers.

The company supports Shopify, WooCommerce, and Amazon sellers with usage-based pricing and dedicated account management. Each client receives support for receiving, warehousing, pick and pack, custom packaging, shipping, and returns management. The company maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on verified customer reviews.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment provides fulfillment services to more than 2,500 e-commerce brands worldwide, backed by over 10 years of operational experience. The company specializes in order fulfillment, 3PL warehousing, and end-to-end logistics for growing e-commerce sellers across the United States.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768