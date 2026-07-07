Rob Deaton Properties Launches on the First Intuitive AI Platform for Real Estate, Time on Site Is Up 6.4x

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - July 07, 2026 -

Sarah doesn't wait to be searched. She anticipates what a buyer wants and guides them to it. In 30 days on Rob Deaton Properties' site, buyers stayed 6.4x longer.

Rob Deaton Properties, luxury agent in South Carolina, has launched its website on the Phantom Realty Engine (PRE), the first intuitive AI platform for real estate. At its center is Sarah, an AI assistant that does not just answer questions. She anticipates them. In the first 30 days, buyers spent 6.4x longer on the site, from 34 seconds on the homepage to more than three and a half minutes.

Intuitive is the whole point. Most real estate AI puts the work on the user. It requires typing, filtering, and guessing. Sarah does the opposite. She reads how each person searches, anticipates what they are actually after, and surfaces it in conversation, the way a sharp local agent would. She does not wait to be operated. She leads.

She can do that because she is built into the platform, not bolted onto the side of it. Sarah runs on Rob Deaton's live MLS, so she answers with real homes at real prices. She physically cannot make a number up. She greets every buyer and seller, learns what they want, and keeps them engaged around the clock, and she never logs off.





The first 30 days:

Time on the homepage up 6.4x, from 34 seconds to 3 minutes 37 seconds

Organic search clicks up 167.6%, with impressions doubling

A 71.2% engagement rate on the property search page

The number that matters is the time. Buyers are not just showing up. They are staying, and going deeper.

"This isn't just a faster site or a better search box. It's a different experience," said Rob Deaton, owner of Rob Deaton Properties. "Sarah talks to people, answers their real questions, and keeps them engaged. I can watch my listings get worked. People are spending real time on my site, not thirty seconds and gone."

https://youtube.com/shorts/VhDFJsSWvyQ?si=mHzeXOzrKvmX04ju

"The industry built AI you have to operate. We built AI that understands," said Josh Shampo, CEO at Ghostly Labs. "Sarah is part of the same system that holds the data, so she can anticipate instead of just respond. That is what intuitive means, and it is why Rob's buyers are staying."

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For more information about Rob Deaton Properties, contact the company here:



Rob Deaton Properties

Rob Deaton

(843) 231-0449

rob@robdeatonproperties.com

1925 Mr. Joe White Ave, Suite R Myrtle Beach, SC 29577