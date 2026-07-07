VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026

Nanterre, July 6th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 29/06/2026 FR0000125486 48 370 127,4100 XPAR VINCI 29/06/2026 FR0000125486 14 659 127,2680 CEUX VINCI 29/06/2026 FR0000125486 3 078 127,1371 AQEU VINCI 29/06/2026 FR0000125486 2 030 127,1202 TQEX VINCI 30/06/2026 FR0000125486 45 000 127,3822 XPAR VINCI 30/06/2026 FR0000125486 15 000 127,2989 CEUX VINCI 01/07/2026 FR0000125486 98 000 125,0046 XPAR VINCI 01/07/2026 FR0000125486 26 000 124,9148 CEUX VINCI 01/07/2026 FR0000125486 1 000 124,7579 TQEX VINCI 02/07/2026 FR0000125486 44 423 125,2893 XPAR VINCI 03/07/2026 FR0000125486 2 865 127,4366 CEUX TOTAL 300425 126,0659

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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