VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, July 6th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 29th to July 3rd, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI29/06/2026FR000012548648 370127,4100XPAR
VINCI29/06/2026FR000012548614 659127,2680CEUX
VINCI29/06/2026FR00001254863 078127,1371AQEU
VINCI29/06/2026FR00001254862 030127,1202TQEX
VINCI30/06/2026FR000012548645 000127,3822XPAR
VINCI30/06/2026FR000012548615 000127,2989CEUX
VINCI01/07/2026FR000012548698 000125,0046XPAR
VINCI01/07/2026FR000012548626 000124,9148CEUX
VINCI01/07/2026FR00001254861 000124,7579TQEX
VINCI02/07/2026FR000012548644 423125,2893XPAR
VINCI03/07/2026FR00001254862 865127,4366CEUX
      
  TOTAL300425126,0659 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 29-06-26 to 03-07-26
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