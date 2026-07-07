Fnac Darty: June 2026 - Half-yearly report on liquidity contract

Ivry-sur Seine – France, July 7, 2026

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP Paribas signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

36,689 shares

€835,667

During the first half of 2026, a total of:

39,106 shares bought, for €1,139,873 (227 transactions)

44,252 shares sold, for a total of €1,289,824 (205 transactions)



Please note that:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet at December 31, 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity contract:





39,484 shares





€745,697 (withdrawal of 3.3 million euros on June 25, 2025)

2. During the second half of 2025, a total of:





253,841 shares bought, for €7,526,996 (1,667 transactions)





261,086 shares sold, for a total of €7,741,440 (1,466 transactions)

3. On 31/01/2024, the day before the start of the interventions, the following resources were available on the liquidity account:





144,654 Fnac Darty shares





€660,825

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

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