Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement at 30 June 2026

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE







Paris, France, 7 July 2026, 5.45 pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2026

Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2026:

20,000 shares €3,371,549



In the first half of 2026, a total of:

1,780,784 shares were purchased for €15,118,862 (7,236 transactions)

1,760,784 shares were sold for €14,929,352 (8,539 transactions)

As a reminder:

At 31 December 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 share

€3,561,059



On 2 May 2024, date of the implementation of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



273,110 shares

€577,349





Following the reorganization within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of the liquidity contract for Nexity [Euronext Paris FR0010112524], effective 1 July, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-year statements.

Nexity is eligible for the SRD and listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris

Member of the Indices: CAC Mid & Small et CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

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