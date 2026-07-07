MEYER COOKWARE CLEARANCE SALE RETURNS TO FAIRFIELD, CA | FOUR DAYS ONLY, JULY 23–26 — SAVE UP TO 90% ON PREMIUM COOKWARE

Vallejo, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in the world, will open the doors of its Fairfield, CA outlet store for the Meyer Summer Cookware Clearance Sale – one weekend only, Thursday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 26th. It is a celebrated local tradition that brings out thousands of Bay Area shoppers every year. Shoppers can stock up and snag gifts from more than 3,000 last-chance kitchen items at savings of up to 90 percent. The limited time sale will include high quality cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, pantryware, teakettles, and tools and gadgets from well recognized culinary brands, including: Anolon, Circulon, Ruffoni, AnyDay, Farberware, KitchenAid, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Meyer, and LocknLock. .

“This is the one weekend all year when the community we love can take home the brands they love at incredibly low prices,” said René Villalta, [Title], Meyer Corporation, U.S. “Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen or shopping early for gifts, it’s worth the trip to Fairfield.”

Visit https://meyerus.com/sale for all the details including event details, directions and a preview of items that will be available at the sale this year. Can’t-miss reminders, sign up at www.meyerus.com/sale and follow @PotsandPans_com for previews, mystery-box drops, and opening-day updates.

DAILY DOORBUSTERS: Each day of the outlet sale will feature special doorbusters. These special offers will be extremely limited and are first come first served. Follow along on @PotsandPans_Com on Instagram or @PotsandPans_Com on TikTok and Facebook to be among the first to see what the featured daily deal will be. Good luck on scoring one of these truly amazing deals.

MYSTERY BOXES: Back by popular demand — $50 mystery boxes packed with a curated selection of cookware, bakeware, and accessories valued at over $200. Quantities are limited and available first-come, first-served. Snag one and share your unboxing with @PotsandPans_com!

GET FEATURED AND WIN BIG: Tag @PotsandPans_Com on Instagram or @ PotsandPans.com on TikTok and Facebook in a video or picture while you shop the outlet sale or when you bring your outlet purchases home and a lucky winner will receive a mystery box* shipped to their home after the sale.

*Giveaway ends 7/27/2026 at 11:59 PM PST. Open to U.S. residents only, 18+. Winner will be contacted via DM by @PotsandPans ONLY and will have 48 hours to claim their prize before forfeiting.

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 26th (one weekend only!)

Times: Thursday–Sunday : 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

LOCATION:

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

(Free Parking Available)

For consumer inquiries : 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm), and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale .

ABOUT MEYER CORPORATION, U.S.

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Meyer™ and LocknLock.

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For media inquiries : Corinne Remeika, Meyer Corporation, press@meyer.com

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