FG Communities Expands in the Raleigh MSA with Three Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three communities located in Willow Springs, Angier, and Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina — all within the greater Raleigh metro area. Together, the three communities total 87 homesites, further strengthening FGC’s footprint in the Triangle region.

The Raleigh MSA has consistently ranked among the top-growing metros in the United States, driven by a powerful combination of technology and life sciences job growth, world-class universities, and a relatively low cost of living compared to other major tech hubs. The Research Triangle — anchored by Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill — has attracted major corporate relocations and expansions in recent years, bringing tens of thousands of new residents and creating sustained demand for quality, affordable housing.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said, “The Raleigh MSA is one of the most compelling markets in the country. Willow Springs, Angier, and Fuquay-Varina are communities where hard-working families live, and we’re proud to invest in them. These three acquisitions represent exactly the kind of opportunities we look for.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 92 properties with over 4,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities