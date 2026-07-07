Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Expands Reach of Blue Care Advisor

EAGAN, Minn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare members with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) coverage now have access to an easy-to-use solution that simplifies how they navigate their healthcare, driving better health outcomes at a lower cost.

Blue Care Advisor is the company’s all-in-one “digital front door” that helps members better understand their benefits, track spending and find covered in-network care, all in one place. Since its launch in 2024 to members with employer-based Blue Cross coverage, Blue Care Advisor has empowered hundreds of thousands to get the care they need, when they need it, and to stay on track with personal health goals. Now, Blue Cross is investing in an expansion of this AI-powered technology to make it available to seniors at no additional cost.

Blue Care Advisor is now available to all members enrolled in Blue Cross Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement (Medigap), Medicare Cost plans and Minnesota Senior Health Options (MSHO).

“Blue Cross is committed to continuously improving how our members experience and navigate their coverage," said AJ McDougall, Chief Strategy Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “Blue Care Advisor is a proven tool for making our health insurance plans easier to understand and easier to use. I'm confident our Medicare members will enjoy how simple Blue Care Advisor makes it to manage all their healthcare benefits.”

Using each member’s unique benefits and claims data, Blue Care Advisor delivers personalized recommendations for available resources across multiple touchpoints. This individualized approach helps to close gaps in care and guide the next best action for each member’s health and healthcare spending, while enabling Blue Cross customer service and care management teams to better serve each member’s unique needs. Whether it's locating a recent claim, confirming a member ID number, or finding an in-network pharmacy or doctor, Blue Care Advisor is there to help.

With the expansion to Medicare, Blue Cross is also introducing its new Blue Ribbon designation within the Blue Care Advisor Find Care tool. Leveraging a national dataset of cost and quality ratings for both in-person and virtual care, the Find Care tool will help members identify the highest quality, lowest cost options – helping to ensure they are receiving the best care possible at the right time and place, while effectively managing their healthcare costs.

According to Blue Cross claims data, members using Blue Care Advisor are more likely to receive preventive care across multiple key areas of health, including screenings for cancer and diabetes, as well as annual wellness exams. And users are twice as likely to see highly rated providers at a lower cost when leveraging the Find Care tool within Blue Care Advisor.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Medicare members now have access to Blue Care Advisor by logging into their online member account at bluecrossmn.com or through the Blue Care Advisor mobile app (available on Android and Apple app stores).

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Bryce Butzer | 651.662.9183

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

bryce.butzer@bluecrossmn.com