United States Mint Celebrates Independence Day with Special Quarter Giveaway

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first 250 customers at the United States Mint (Mint) at Philadelphia Gift Shop received a 2026 Semiquincentennial Declaration of Independence quarter featuring a special "July 4" privy mark at the festivities on the Fourth of July as part of the nation's Semiquincentennial celebration. The Mint at Philadelphia also welcomed hundreds of visitors to enjoy the Mint's self-guided public tour.

As announced last month, Americans are encouraged to join the nationwide hunt for the 250,000 2026 Semiquincentennial Declaration of Independence quarters featuring the special "July 4" privy mark, now in circulation. Whether checking coins received with a morning coffee purchase, from a grocery store visit or during a family road trip, every transaction could reveal this historic commemorative quarter. The United States Mint invites collectors, families, and everyday Americans alike to search their pocket change, take photos and videos of their finds, and share them on social media using #CoinHunt250, helping celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary one coin at a time.

Customers can learn more about all the Semiquincentennial coins and medals by visiting the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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