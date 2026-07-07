Carahsoft Named 2026 Authorized Distribution Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

RESTON, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named Arctic Wolf’s 2026 Authorized Distributor Partner of the Year. The award recognizes the company’s leadership in helping organizations strengthen security operations and defend against modern, AI-driven threats by delivering trusted security outcomes through Arctic Wolf solutions.

"As cyber threats continue to grow in scale and complexity, Public Sector organizations need trusted technology that can help them navigate an increasingly challenging security landscape," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "This recognition from Arctic Wolf reflects the collective efforts of our team and reseller partners to deliver the technologies, expertise and support that Public Sector organizations need to strengthen cyber resilience and advance their mission objectives."

As attackers increasingly leverage AI to move faster, scale attacks and exploit gaps across the attack surface, organizations are under pressure to adopt AI in security operations—without adding complexity or risk. Carahsoft was recognized for its ability to help joint customers operationalize security in a way that is designed to be reliable, validated and aligned to today’s security needs.

As Arctic Wolf’s Public Sector distributor since 2020, Carahsoft has significantly contributed to Arctic Wolf's growth across the Public Sector market through partner enablement, business development and customer engagement initiatives. Throughout 2025, Carahsoft generated significant revenue pipeline opportunities, welcomed 20 new reseller partners and drove increased engagement across the Arctic Wolf partner ecosystem through targeted marketing campaigns, executive events and training programs. By connecting partners and customers with Arctic Wolf's cybersecurity solutions and resources, Carahsoft helped accelerate market growth and strengthen the company's presence across the Public Sector.

“These partners represent the best of the Arctic Wolf ecosystem,” said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “They share our commitment to delivering security outcomes customers rely on. Together, we’re helping organizations defend at machine speed—while ensuring AI is applied in a way that is validated, governed and effective in real-world environments.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize top-performing partners who demonstrate excellence in security expertise, customer outcomes and strategic alignment. Award recipients are selected based on their ability to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, reduce operational burden on security teams and achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.

As organizations worldwide face accelerated threats and an ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, more than 10,000 organizations globally rely on Arctic Wolf to help end cyber risk. Arctic Wolf solutions are powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, a cybersecurity platform built for the AI era. The platform combines agentic AI, security expertise and rigorous validation to deliver trustworthy outcomes across security operations. Each week, the platform processes more than nine trillion security events, transforming massive volumes of telemetry into prioritized, actionable outcomes that help organizations respond faster and operate with greater confidence.

Arctic Wolf’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9808 or ArcticWolf@carahsoft.com. To explore Arctic Wolf’s solutions through Carahsoft, click here.

Additional Resources

For more information about Carahsoft, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/

For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .