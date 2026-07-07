Egide - Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 8th, 2026

, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, July 7th, 2026 – 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

Return to normal trading on

Euronext Growth Paris™

Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 8th, 2026

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces that its shares will return to normal trading as of July 8th, 2026.

Following the publication of its 2025 Annual Financial Report on July 06th, 2026, Euronext has confirmed to the Egide Group the return of its shares to the standard trading group, ending the temporary transfer to the "Penalty Bench" compartment since May 15th, 2026.

This normalization allows shareholders and investors to conduct their transactions again under normal conditions, without restriction from any account-holding institution.

The Egide Group thanks its shareholders and investors for their continued confidence during this transitional period.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Information Dates 2026 half-year revenue July 27, 2026 (before trading) Annual General Meeting September 10, 2026 2026 half-year results October 19, 2026 (before trading)

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand Marty - infofi@fr.egide-group.com

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