Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2026

Strasbourg, July 7, 2026 – 06:00 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

391,029 shares € 81,393.60

During the first half of 2026, a total of the following trades were executed:

Purchases 453,960 shares € 373,245 1,101 market transactions Sales 367,410 shares € 307,064 767 market transactions





It is recalled that:

as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

304,479 shares

€ 147,574.00

at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158.00

when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

€ 500,000.00





Contact Transgene: Lucie Larguier Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

investorrelations@transgene.fr

Attachment