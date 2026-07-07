Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2026

Strasbourg, July 7, 2026 – 06:00 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 391,029 shares
- € 81,393.60
During the first half of 2026, a total of the following trades were executed:
|Purchases
|453,960 shares
|€ 373,245
|1,101 market transactions
|Sales
|367,410 shares
|€ 307,064
|767 market transactions
It is recalled that:
- as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 304,479 shares
- € 147,574.00
- at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
- when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000.00
|Contact Transgene:
|Lucie Larguier
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
investorrelations@transgene.fr
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