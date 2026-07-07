Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2026

 | Source: Transgene S.A. Transgene S.A.

Strasbourg, July 7, 2026 – 06:00 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  1. 391,029 shares
  2. € 81,393.60

During the first half of 2026, a total of the following trades were executed:

Purchases453,960 shares€ 373,2451,101 market transactions
Sales367,410 shares€ 307,064767 market transactions


It is recalled that:

  1. as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
  • 304,479 shares
  • € 147,574.00
  1. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00
  1. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
  • € 500,000.00


Contact Transgene:
Lucie Larguier
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
investorrelations@transgene.fr

Attachment


Attachments

20260707_oddo_bilan_semestriel_US
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 