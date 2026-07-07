Procès verbal AGE - 29 juin 2026

Procès verbal de l'AGE du 29 juin 2026.
Pièce jointe
| Source: IBA SA IBA SA
Procès verbal de l'AGE du 29 juin 2026.
Pièce jointe
July 14th, 2026 Publication made under article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 relating to the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and...Read More
Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 30, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy...Read More