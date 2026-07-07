Greystone Provides $24.3 Million in HUD/FHA-Insured Financing for Minnesota Seniors Housing Community

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $24,287,700 HUD/FHA-insured loan to refinance a seniors housing community in Minnesota. The financing was originated by David Young, with additional team members including Chris Clare, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

The property is comprised of 86 total units across independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The permanent financing was provided through the HUD Section 232/223(f) program, delivering long-term, fixed-rate financing that supports the continued operation of the community while replacing existing debt.

"HUD financing continues to be one of the most effective capital solutions for owners of high-quality seniors housing communities seeking long-term stability and attractive financing terms," said David Young, Managing Director at Greystone. "We are pleased to help our client secure financing that positions the community for continued success while providing the certainty and flexibility that FHA-insured execution offers."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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