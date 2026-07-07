Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 June to 3 July 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

7 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 29 June to 3 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Jun-26FR00000732988 23935,6792XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Jun-26FR00000732983 43035,6657DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jun-26FR00000732987 25035,1587XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jun-26FR00000732984 60035,0656DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Jul-26FR000007329810 00033,4444XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Jul-26FR00000732983 34433,1813DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Jul-26FR00000732989 39034,3221XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Jul-26FR00000732983 11034,2821DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Jul-26FR00000732989 00434,4386XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Jul-26FR00000732983 00034,4257DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 07 07_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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