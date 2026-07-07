Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 June to 3 July 2026)

7 July 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 29 June to 3 July 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|8 239
|35,6792
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|3 430
|35,6657
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 250
|35,1587
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 600
|35,0656
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|33,4444
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 344
|33,1813
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|9 390
|34,3221
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 110
|34,2821
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|9 004
|34,4386
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|34,4257
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment