Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 June to 3 July 2026)

7 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 29 June to 3 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Jun-26 FR0000073298 8 239 35,6792 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Jun-26 FR0000073298 3 430 35,6657 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 250 35,1587 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 600 35,0656 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Jul-26 FR0000073298 10 000 33,4444 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 344 33,1813 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Jul-26 FR0000073298 9 390 34,3221 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 110 34,2821 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Jul-26 FR0000073298 9 004 34,4386 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 000 34,4257 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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