DIAGNOS to Extend the Exercise Period of Stock Warrants

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces that it intends to amend the expiry date of 6,715,369 stock warrants (each a “Warrant”) from August 5, 2026 to June 5, 2027 (the “Amendment”). The Warrants were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on February 5, 2025 and on February 14, 2025.

All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the exercise price of C$0.40 per common share, shall remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

The Amendment remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance as well as execution of formal documentation.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information on DIAGNOS is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.