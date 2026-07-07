As storm season arrives, 7 in 10 Canadians concerned about extreme weather, flooding, and tornadoes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada enters the heart of summer storm season, new analysis from First Onsite Property Restoration’s annual Weather and Property Survey shows Canadians remain highly concerned about flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and other climate-related weather risks.

Those concerns are supported by this summer’s forecast. Environment Canada’s summer outlook points to above-normal temperatures across much of the country, with heat and humidity expected to increase the risk of severe thunderstorms. These conditions can bring hail, flooding and, in some regions, the potential for tornadoes.

Canada’s top summer storm concerns

Six-in-10 Canadians (61%) fear severe rain and flooding, while nearly half (47%) are concerned about tornadoes, winds, and severe storms. Overall, seven-in-10 (72%) say they are concerned about climate change-related weather, underscoring how extreme weather remains top of mind as Canadians enter the most active months for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Regional differences are pronounced

British Columbians are far more likely than other Canadians to worry about flooding (70%) and landslides or mudslides (41%), while residents of Manitoba and Saskatchewan report the greatest concern about tornadoes, winds, and severe storms (54%). Atlantic Canadians stand apart in their concern about hurricanes and tropical storms (63%), while Quebec and Atlantic Canada lead the country in concern about climate change-related weather (76%). Ontario residents report high concern about flooding (63%), tornadoes and severe storms (49%), and climate change-related weather (74%).

Preparation remains the best defence

With severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding, and tornado activity typically peaking during the summer months, First Onsite says preparation remains one of the most effective ways to reduce property damage and speed recovery when severe weather strikes.

“Every summer storm is different, but the damage often escalates quickly. Water intrusion can happen within minutes, wind damage can compromise roofs in a single event, and once systems fail, costs rise rapidly,” said Jim Mandeville, Senior Vice President, First Onsite Property Restoration. “The good news is that many of the most expensive impacts can be reduced through preparation and fast response.”

To help Canadians prepare for summer storms, First Onsite offers a Severe Weather Management Guide that includes preparedness recommendations, storm safety information and recovery guidance for businesses and property owners.

First Onsite also offers 10 summer storm preparedness tips:

Stay informed by monitoring weather alerts and forecasts throughout storm season. Secure outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and loose items before severe weather arrives. Clean eavestroughs, downspouts, and drains to help prevent water buildup. Inspect your roof, windows, and doors for damage that could allow water inside. Trim trees and remove weak branches that could fall during high winds. Test your sump pump and ensure backup power is available if needed. Assemble an emergency kit with essentials such as water, food, medications, and flashlights. Review your insurance coverage and document valuables before a storm occurs. Avoid flooded roads, downed power lines, and other storm-related hazards. Contact restoration and insurance professionals promptly if your property is damaged.





See full survey tables below for regional breakouts:

Canada’s top summer storm fears and severe weather concerns

CAN B.C. AB MB/SK ON QC ATL Severe rains or flooding 61% 70% 52% 49% 63% 62% 56% Tornadoes, winds and severe storms 47% 33% 48% 54% 49% 49% 53% Landslides/mudslides 22% 41% 14% 11% 18% 24% 26% Hurricanes or tropical storms 26% 24% 12% 13% 25% 29% 63% Climate change related weather 72% 75% 62% 56% 74% 76% 76%

Source: First Onsite Property Restoration and Angus Reid

About the First Onsite Weather and Property Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by First Onsite Property Restoration from February 20th to February 23rd, 2026, among a representative sample of 1505 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow First Onsite on LinkedIn.

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Sierra LeBlanc

MAVERICK Public Relations

647-405-2196

sierra@wearemaverick.com