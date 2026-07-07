Rancho La Puerta Named #1 International Wellness Retreat By Travel + Leisure Readers





TECATE, Mexico, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel + Leisure today announced the results of its 2026 World’s Best Awards with Rancho La Puerta , the original “fitness resort” and spa in North America, achieving the prestigious No. 1 ranking as the top International Wellness Retreat once again. The Ranch has earned this top honor repeatedly over the years, including 2013, 2014, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, earning hall of fame status and cementing its place among the most decorated properties in Travel + Leisure's history.

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and spas around the globe, based on the results of the World’s Best Awards 2026 readers’ survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, value. The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026 is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this accolade by the readers of Travel + Leisure once again,” said General Manager Eliezer Quiñones. “This achievement is a true testament to our incredible staff and supportive guests, who we consider our friends and family. This recognition is a meaningful reminder of the enduring legacy of the Szekely family that we are proud to carry forward. We take great pride in transforming our guests' lives through community, movement, relaxation, healing, learning, and growing in harmony with our natural surroundings."

Rancho La Puerta was founded in 1940 by spa pioneers Deborah Szekely and her late husband Edmond Szekely, both progenitors of the modern wellness resort movement. Since its beginnings, The Ranch has been rooted in growing the mind and honing the body with nature and nutrition at its heart center. Each week, guests are welcomed to The Ranch to enjoy its 4,000 private acres of gardens, mountains and meadows, where the resort’s fitness program is unmatched, offering a variety of classes and activities from yoga and Pilates to strength training and water aerobics to Tai Chi, guided hikes on over 40 miles of trails, and everything in between. Nourishing, pescatarian style cuisine is served, using the freshest bounty of produce and ingredients from the Tres Estrellas Organic Farm, and guests indulge themselves in spa treatments and therapies, offered throughout three spacious onsite health centers.

The 2026 World’s Best Awards list is currently featured on travelandleisure.com and will also appear in the August 2026 issue of the magazine.

For more information or to book a stay at Rancho La Puerta, please visit www.rancholapuerta.com or call 800-443-7565.

Media Assets

Images of Rancho La Puerta can be downloaded here .

About Rancho La Puerta

Founded in 1940 and the first true fitness resort and spa in North America, Rancho La Puerta, welcomes guests to 4,000 private acres of gardens, mountains, and meadows with an approach to wellness that strikes a true mind, body and spirit balance. Facilities, programs, and amenities are all available for exclusive use by guests during three-, four- or seven-night stays. Inclusive rates cover accommodations, fitness classes, hikes and activities, gourmet vegetarian meals (seafood options included), activities and special presentations. Spa treatments, personal training sessions and cooking classes at The Ranch’s La Cocina Que Canta cooking school are available à la carte throughout the course of a stay.

Situated at the juncture of the Laguna and Sierra Juarez mountain ranges, Rancho La Puerta is located three miles from the Tecate, Baja California, U.S.-Mexico border and a one-hour drive from downtown San Diego.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9987a5b-086a-4582-a03c-27f803f9c8de