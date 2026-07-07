Physicians and Patients Agree Lupus Care Is Improving, But Both Say Meaningful Gaps Remain

Exton, PA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the treatment landscape for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) continues to evolve with increasing biologic adoption and a growing pipeline of novel therapies, new research from Spherix Global Insights finds that both rheumatologists and patients recognize that substantial unmet need remains. Findings from two complementary studies—Market Dynamix™: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (US), 2026 and Patient Voice Dynamix™: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (US), 2026—paint a consistent picture: physicians are advancing treatment strategies in pursuit of better disease control, yet many patients continue to experience persistent symptoms, frequent flares, and significant disruption to daily life.

The physician study surveyed 104 U.S. rheumatologists managing patients with SLE between May 21 and June 2, 2026, while the patient study surveyed 305 adults living with lupus in March 2026. Looking across provider and patient perspectives together reveals a more complete understanding of today's lupus treatment landscape, highlighting not only where experiences align but also where important differences emerge.

Patients describe lupus as a disease that remains difficult to control despite treatment advances. Nearly eight in ten classify their disease as moderate or severe, almost all report experiencing flares over the past year, and patient-reported disease activity remains high, with fatigue, musculoskeletal symptoms, and depression among the most commonly reported manifestations. The burden extends beyond symptoms, as patients report taking an average of nearly three prescription lupus medications while routinely seeing multiple specialists to manage their disease.

Physicians, meanwhile, acknowledge many of the same challenges through a different lens. Rheumatologists estimate that approximately one-third of biologic-treated patients are either achieving only partial disease control or are likely to require a treatment change, reinforcing the need for additional therapeutic options capable of delivering more durable responses. Although confidence in treat-to-target principles continues to grow, fewer than half believe that most patients can achieve remission or low disease activity using currently available therapies.

"The encouraging story is that physicians are clearly becoming more proactive in lupus management," said Sawyer May, Rheumatology Insights Director at Spherix Global Insights. "Rheumatologists report initiating biologics earlier, embracing treat-to-target strategies, and reducing reliance on corticosteroids whenever possible. However, when those findings are viewed alongside the patient data, it's evident that significant unmet need remains. Better therapies are reaching patients, but many continue to experience substantial disease burden."

The research suggests physicians are actively responding to these challenges. Biologic utilization continues to climb, with rheumatologists expecting nearly half of their moderate-to-severe SLE patients to be treated with biologic therapies within the next six months. Recent approval of Saphnelo® (anifrolumab, AstraZeneca) for subcutaneous administration is expected to further expand treatment flexibility, while Roche's Gazyva® (obinutuzumab), already approved for lupus nephritis, is generating considerable anticipation as a potential future option for non-renal SLE following positive Phase III data.

Patients also highlighted opportunities extending beyond pharmacologic innovation. Only 3% report having no additional educational needs related to their disease, with most seeking better information on treatment options, side-effect management, lifestyle modifications, and financial assistance. Although patients overwhelmingly prefer receiving information directly from their healthcare providers, many continue to supplement physician guidance with online resources and peer communities.

"One of the most notable findings across these studies is not where patients and physicians disagree, but where they align," added May. "Both recognize that today's therapies have advanced lupus care, yet both also acknowledge that many patients remain far from optimal disease control. Future innovations will be judged not only by their clinical efficacy, but by their ability to meaningfully improve patients' everyday lives."

The findings reinforce a lupus market entering a new phase of evolution, characterized by expanding biologic utilization, increasing emphasis on individualized treatment strategies, and continued demand for therapies capable of delivering sustained disease control while reducing treatment burden.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Patient Voice Dynamix™

Patient Voice Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service designed to capture patients lived experiences as they navigate diagnosis, treatment, and long-term disease management. By integrating quantitative surveys, qualitative interviews, and validated patient-reported outcome measures, the service provides a comprehensive view of the burden of illness and unmet need from the patient perspective.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

To learn more, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect on LinkedIn.

For more information on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head

lynn.price@spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand, or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.