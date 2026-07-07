A.I.S. Resources Announces Geophysical and Mineral Prospectivity Mapping Results and Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets at New Brunswick Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS • OTC PINK: AISSF • FRA:5YH) (the “Company” or “A.I.S.”) is pleased to announce the results of its recent geophysical interpretation and mineral predictive modelling work across the Company’s New Brunswick properties, including the Saint John, Frenchmans Creek, and Pocologan project areas.

A.I.S. has completed a comprehensive Mineral Prospectivity Mapping (MPM) program. This integrated newly acquired airborne geophysical datasets with geological, geochemical, and historical exploration information, to identify and rank high-priority drill and field follow-up targets. The Company has begun the permitting process and, subject to receipt of required permits, contractor availability, weather and access conditions, intends to commence an initial drill campaign of approximately 2,000 metres, near the end of July or beginning of August 2026.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of A.I.S., said, “The integration of our airborne geophysical data with geological, geochemical, and historical datasets has materially advanced our understanding of the New Brunswick portfolio, and has provided a more rigorous basis for ranking drill targets. The modelling has outlined multiple target corridors, including more than 50 high-priority drill or sampling targets at Saint John. It has helped prioritize areas where field validation, permitting and drill planning can proceed. We look forward to advancing this work methodically as we move toward the Company’s initial drill program.”

Highlights (see figures 1 and 2)

Completed a mineral predictive modelling program using Mineral Prospectivity Mapping to evaluate Cu-Au mineralization potential across the Saint John, Frenchmans Creek, and Pocologan project areas.

The MPM program used both Fuzzy Logic Index Overlay and Weight-of-Evidence (WofE) methods to systematically evaluate geological, geophysical, and geochemical evidence layers.

Input datasets included newly acquired high-resolution airborne magnetics, VLF-EM Fraser-filtered conductivity gradients, regional radiometric ratios, historical mineral occurrences, and PCA-derived geochemical alteration vectors from legacy rock sampling.

At Saint John, more than 50 high-priority drill or sampling targets have been identified, with many of the highest-ranked targets located along Highway #1.

At Central Pocologan, the WofE model outlines a robust, multi-kilometre Cu-Au target corridor associated with NE-trending structures, Fe-oxide alteration, magnetite destruction, radiometric anomalies, geological contacts and historical Cu-Au occurrences.

The Company is using the modelling results to prioritize field validation, sampling, access review, permitting and proposed drill-collar planning for the 2026 exploration season.





Cautionary Statement: Mineral Prospectivity Mapping is a screening and target-ranking tool designed to prioritize areas for follow-up exploration. High-priority modelled targets do not constitute mineral resources, mineral reserves, or evidence of economic mineralization. Field validation, sampling and, where warranted, drilling is required to determine whether mineralization is present.

Geological Setting and History:

Southern New Brunswick is a prospective mineral exploration jurisdiction with a long history of mineral occurrences and past-producing deposits associated with Appalachian volcanic, sedimentary, intrusive and structurally controlled geological settings. The region hosts geological environments considered favourable for copper, gold, silver, zinc, antimony, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals. Mineralization in the region may be associated with fault zones, volcanic and sedimentary contacts, intrusive-related systems, skarn-style alteration, and structurally controlled vein and breccia systems.

A.I.S. considers its New Brunswick property portfolio provides an opportunity to evaluate multiple early-stage mineralized trends using modern exploration methods, including geological mapping, geochemistry, airborne and ground geophysics, and targeted drilling. The Company has increased its land package from 9,555 hectares to 25,683 hectares (256.8 km²) across Southwestern New Brunswick.

The Company’s current work is designed to test exploration concepts and priority targets. Additional work is required before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity, grade, scale or economic potential.

About the Saint John Project

The Company considers the Saint John Project to be prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on its regional geological setting and current exploration model. The property remains at an early stage of exploration, and additional work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present. The Company’s exploration model is focused on evaluating the potential for copper-gold-silver-antimony mineralization, together with associated critical-mineral pathfinders identified through the compilation of historical and current exploration work.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for IOCG-style, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration models. Vendor compilation materials and the Company’s compiled data identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River, Grand Bay and Red Head Harbour areas, where surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick and benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, deep-water port facilities at Saint John and a skilled regional workforce. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the continuity, scale or economic significance of the historical mineralization reported in vendor compilation materials.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek Project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on evaluating IOCG-style and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration targets. Vendor compilation materials and the Company’s data identify several target areas where surface prospecting outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered or sheared host rocks.

The project remains at an early exploration stage and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical work and drilling before any conclusions can be made regarding the presence, continuity, grade, scale or economic potential of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for A.I.S. Resources Limited, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of resource projects with the objective of creating shareholder value through systematic exploration, technical evaluation, and responsible project advancement. A.I.S. is guided by a team with experience in mineral exploration, project generation, finance, and capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed field validation, sampling, permitting, drill-collar planning, proposed initial drill program of approximately 2,000 metres, expected timing of drilling, contractor availability, access, weather conditions, financing, receipt of required permits and approvals, and the Company’s future exploration plans for its New Brunswick properties.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of contractors, weather and operating conditions, receipt of any required permits or approvals, access to the project area, availability of financing, and the Company’s ability to complete the proposed exploration program as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, permitting and access risks, contractor availability, weather delays, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, regulatory risks, and the risk that exploration results may not support further work. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Figure 1: Saint John and Frenchmans Creek Combined Cu-Au Prospectivity map





Figure 2: Central Pocologan Combined Cu-Au Prospectivity map





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e64e37-a7ac-48f4-be49-d006abc26d35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c20426-9caf-49c7-b550-a382210c0341