American Estate & Trust Launches API That Lets Platforms Embed a Regulated Directed Trustee

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Estate & Trust (AET), a Nevada-chartered trust company, today launched an API and white-labeled partner portals that let platforms and institutions embed a regulated directed trustee directly into their own products. Built for individuals, investment advisers, CPAs, fintechs, and family offices, AET lets a company building wealth, executive compensation, retirement, or estate-planning software offer trust services without becoming a trust company or building a slow manual workaround. It connects to AET and gets a chartered Nevada directed trustee, built-in compliance, and a full relationship model out of the box.

Offering fiduciary products has long meant owning the entire trust life cycle, from onboarding and funding through ongoing administration, distributions, recordkeeping, and eventual termination. Every stage has run on manual paperwork, repeated compliance back-and-forth, and human coordination that does not scale across thousands of clients. Onboarding alone shows the problem. Establishing a single trust can take weeks of document collection and review, and any company that wanted to do it at volume faced only two paths, pursue a charter of its own or bolt onto a process that was never built for software.

Partners onboard trusts programmatically and model the complex relationships that real fiduciary arrangements require. Trustees, trust protectors, distribution advisers, investment advisers, and beneficiaries are each represented as discrete parties with discrete roles, so the full structure is reflected accurately from day one rather than flattened into a generic record. AML, KYC, and KYB checks run against those parties and return as structured programmatic responses, and notices, communications, and account ledgers are available the same way through the API, so the right parties stay informed without manual reporting.

AET is also a retirement account custodian, so partners can combine trust and retirement accounts into full tax-advantaged strategies through a single integration. A platform can hold alternative assets such as private equity, real estate, and private credit under one regulated provider instead of stitching together a trust company and a separate custodian. Years of administering private alternative assets give partners proven expertise in the asset classes most custodians avoid.

“The next decade of wealth and retirement products will be built by software teams, not chartered institutions,” said Andrew Hart, President of Trust Operations. “We built AET so those teams have a regulated directed trustee ready the day they need one.”

The AET API and partner portals are in private beta now. Companies interested in beta access can contact sales@aetrust.com.

About American Estate & Trust

American Estate & Trust is a Nevada-chartered trust company and retirement account custodian that provides directed trustee, trust administration, and retirement custody services as embedded infrastructure. Through its API and partner portals, AET lets platforms and institutions integrate regulated fiduciary capabilities, programmatic onboarding, native compliance, and combined trust and retirement strategies directly into their own products. With deep expertise in private alternative assets, AET serves individuals, investment advisers, CPAs, fintechs, and family offices. More information is available at aetrust.com.

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