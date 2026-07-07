After 200,000+ Bouquets Delivered, Bloomen Doubles Down on Local Flower Delivery in Toronto

TORONTO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomen, Toronto’s leading online flower delivery store, unlocks a major milestone of delivering more than 200,000 bouquets to people across the region. This achievement highlights Bloomen’s consistent efforts to deliver exceptional flower services, resulting in an improved customer experience for planned and surprise celebrations.

Strengthening Operations, Expanding Efforts— With increasing demand for convenience, reliability, and swift delivery services, Bloomen not only ensures seamless order fulfillment but also strengthens its operations through efficient logistics and a streamlined website, offering nothing but exceptional experiences. From birthdays to anniversaries and everyday celebrations, Bloomen continues to refine its in-house procedures while improving same-day delivery services and expanding its dedication to making the local flower delivery network hassle-free, accessible, and customer-friendly.

“200,000 is not just a number for us. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and convenience,” said Aman Madpuri, CEO and Founder, Bloomen. “Unlocking this huge milestone, we strive to make our operations more seamless, quality even better, and customer satisfaction meet every customer’s expectations.”

About Bloomen— Bloomen is a widely trusted floral delivery service based in Canada. With over 10 years of experience, a 4.8-star Google rating, and over 200,000 bouquets delivered, Bloomen stands as Toronto’s favourite online flower delivery company that offers a wide range of fresh flowers to choose from regardless of the occasion. The two cut-off slots, i.e., 11 a.m and 3p.m ensure same-day delivery services throughout the year, even on holidays. Regardless of when a customer needs a fresh bouquet delivered, Bloomen’s handcrafted arrangements, booked through a streamlined online platform, allow everyone to celebrate any occasion with quality and convenience.

To learn more about our company, please visit our website at https://bloomen.ca/ or contact us at admin@bloomen.ca .

Press Contact

Name: Aman Madpuri

Organization: Bloomen

Email: admin@bloomen.ca

Website: https://bloomen.ca/

Phone Number: +1 (416) 893-8933

Toll Free: 1 (844) 256-6636

Address: Units 5 - 6, 6685 Pacific Cir, Mississauga, ON L5T 1N1, Canada