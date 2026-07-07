RedDOT Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Strategic Vision

PUYALLUP, Wash., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDOT Corporation, a 60-year leading manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems serving the industrial, transportation, defense, infrastructure, and recreation markets made three key leadership appointments in June. Pat Carroll has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy; Ryan Ender to vice president of sales, marketing, and customer service; and John Hurley was named head of sales for an expanding sales team at RedDOT Europe. All appointments reflect RedDOT’s REDy For Anything brand promise and the company’s accelerating growth across domestic and international markets.

As RedDOT continues expanding its global footprint in core industries and emerging sectors, Carroll, Ender and Hurley step into roles that align their proven strengths with the company’s next chapter.

“These leadership changes are a direct reflection of our REDy For Anything mindset,” said RedDOT CEO John Beering. “Pat, Ryan and John all embody the accountability, innovation and sleeves-rolled-up service that define who we are. Elevating their roles helps position the company to pursue new growth opportunities with the same rigor and commitment that has defined this organization for six decades.”

Pat Carroll Appointed Senior Vice President of Strategy

In his new role, Carroll will lead the development of RedDOT’s long-term strategic direction, identifying and pursuing partnership and acquisition opportunities that align with the company’s growth vision. He will also oversee the execution of key strategic initiatives, including overseas expansion to support major OEM customers, and guide the integration of new growth opportunities.

Carroll brings more than 30 years of experience at RedDOT to this position. In his previous role as vice president of sales, he spearheaded the development and growth of the company’s off-road division, cultivated lasting partnerships with heavy-duty vehicle OEMs and aftermarket distributors, and drove innovation to meet the evolving needs of RedDOT’s customers.

“After more than three decades at RedDOT, I’m energized by what this next chapter holds,” said Carroll. “We have built something exceptional here, and this new role gives me the opportunity to focus on where we grow next—identifying the right partnerships, markets and opportunities to ensure RedDOT is well-positioned for high-growth areas in recreational and powersports vehicles, electric vehicles, and infrastructure that requires advance climate control, and more.”

Ryan Ender Elevated to Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service

Ender will accelerate sales development across new customer segments, modernize RedDOT’s customer service approach, build out the company’s marketing capabilities, and maintain and deepen strategic customer relationships. He will continue expanding beyond traditional sales and marketing functions, leveraging RedDOT’s world-class engineering capabilities to identify and win new business opportunities.

Ender spent more than 25 years with Eaton Corporation in sales and marketing leadership, where he focused on key customer relationships in the commercial vehicle and aerospace industries. Since joining RedDOT, he has worked closely with Carroll on new business development and the growth of the company’s OEM relationships.

“RedDOT’s engineering capabilities and customer relationships are genuinely world-class, and I’m excited to bring those strengths to bear across new segments and markets,” said Ender. “My focus is on accelerating growth, modernizing how we serve our customers, and making sure every interaction with RedDOT reflects the REDy For Anything standard our partners and customers have come to expect.”

RedDOT Expands RedDOT Europe, Names John Hurley Head of Sales

Extending its commitment to international growth, RedDOT has placed Hurley in the lead sales position for RedDOT Europe. Hurley will lead a team to promote and sell RedDOT’s HVAC products, systems and service solutions to existing and prospective OEM and commercial customers across the European mobile HVAC market.

The expansion of RedDOT Europe reflects the company’s commitment to being where customers need them—with the inventory, expertise and responsiveness to compete in demanding global markets. Hurley’s demonstrated product expertise and leadership during his tenure at RedDOT make him well-positioned to grow the company’s international presence in this new role.

“The European heavy-duty HVAC market represents a significant opportunity, and I’m proud to lead RedDOT’s effort to grow our presence there,” said Hurley. “RedDOT’s 60-year track record, engineering depth, and customer-first mindset give us a strong foundation to build lasting relationships with OEM and commercial customers across the region.”

Carroll, Ender and Hurley each bring complementary strengths that position RedDOT to pursue its growth strategy with confidence—at home and abroad. As a 100% employee-owned company, RedDOT’s commitment to its people, partners and customers remains the foundation of every decision.

Learn more about RedDOT’s leadership and brand promise at reddot.red.

About RedDOT

For 60 years, RedDOT has conquered the world’s toughest environments, delivering climate solutions across the industrial, transportation, defense, infrastructure, and recreation markets. As the mobile HVAC standard trusted by OEMs and operators worldwide, we’ve built our field-tested expertise into solutions for today’s most demanding applications. We solve for yes with install-ready A/C and heaters, advanced battery thermal management, custom-engineered systems and more. Proudly 100% employee-owned, we’re REDy with sleeves-rolled-up service, inventory readiness, advanced performance, and boots-on-the-ground expertise. We pressure-test challenges others won’t touch, because customer success is our success. RedDOT isn’t just ready—we’re REDy For Anything. Are you?

Media contact:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

annie@firmani.com