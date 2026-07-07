Toll Brothers Announces Model Home for Sale at Regency at Ten Trails in Black Diamond, Washington

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated sale of one of its professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Regency at Ten Trails, an exceptional 55+ active-adult community in Black Diamond, Washington. The Meissa Contemporary model home in the Eclipse collection of Regency at Ten Trails is one of a limited number of move-in ready homes available at the community, located at 33572 Douglas Ave. SE in Black Diamond.

Regency at Ten Trails offers luxury single-story homes priced from the mid-$600,000s. Home designs feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages, with approximately 1,340 to 2,060 square feet of living space. Thoughtful architectural details include flex spaces, covered outdoor living, dual primary bedroom suites, and multigenerational living options on select floor plans.





Regency at Ten Trails homeowners enjoy a 10,000-square-foot amenity center with a private clubhouse that includes an indoor pool, fitness center, club lounge, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a dog park, and scenic views of Mount Rainier. Residents also enjoy additional amenities within the Ten Trails master-planned community, such as neighborhood trails, parks, sports courts, fire pits, and an event stage. Regency at Ten Trails is ideally located in the charming, historic town of Black Diamond, just minutes from everyday conveniences, major highways, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Our beautiful model home, along with a select number of designer-appointed move-in ready homes in the community, offer 55+ home shoppers the opportunity to move into a one-of-a-kind residence in a resort-style setting,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. “These homes offer an unmatched combination of luxury design, move-in-ready convenience, and an exceptional active-adult lifestyle in one of the area’s most desirable locations.”





Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Ten Trails are priced from the low $600,000s. For more information about Regency at Ten Trails, and to schedule an appointment to tour the community, call 844-845-5263 or visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19400e2d-3e80-4068-96e3-b77504641624

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/672c8642-4f78-4101-b873-a8372ce02f5b